Win at Fantasy Football - How To Research DraftKings NFL

Pat Mayo and Justin Freeman walk you through the free and premium tools at www.runthesims.com to show you how to properly utilize and customize the tools to help you win at fantasy football, DFS NFL and NFL betting using the proper methods and research. The guys walk through the free season-long fantasy football tools, including the rankings, player projections and advanced stats hub, then into the premium tools including the DFS optimizer, Custom Game Simulations, Points range finder, Player vs Player win rate, Player Prop tool and more. RunTheSims.com’s projections and tools are power by simulating each game 10,000 times giving you a range of outcomes for floor, ceiling and median projections.

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

2021 RANKINGS Tiers — 8/18 Update | 1-50 | 51-100 | RB | WR | QB | TE

RANKINGS LIST — Top 150 | RB Ranks | WR Ranks | QB Ranks | TE Ranks

Week 1 — Player Props | DK STACKS | RB | WR | QB | TE | DK Tools

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

NFL RESEARCH SHOW INDEX

00:00 Intro

3:27 Free Tools — Rankings Tiers

4:54 Player Projections

7:01 Advanced Stats Hub/Analytics

18:34 Game Simulation/DFS Optimizer

25:58 How the Custom Game Simulations Work

27:23 Optimal Lineups

30:32 Single Game Showdown Simulation and Optimizer

40:13 Optimizer/Percentile Outcomes

45:17 Adjusting Optimizer Settings

47:17 How to Customize your Team & Game Stacks

50:43 Range Finder Tool

56:22 Player Prop Assessment Tool

1:02:33 Extra Tools

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

