DraftKings Championship Series: THE NORTHERN TRUST — Fantasy Golf World Championship Results

The FedEx Cup Playoffs began this past weekend with THE NORTHERN TRUST, which turned out to be a pretty entertaining golf tournament from Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. It was a tournament which saw the fourth and final round pushed back from Sunday to Monday due to weather, with Monday’s round having to be played without any fans in attendance. Jon Rahm held the lead for much of the day, but ultimately faded down the stretch, while Tony Finau wound up edging out Cameron Smith in a sudden-death playoff hole. None of these results really impacted the Fantasy Golf World Championship, however, as ‘Skibasher’ and his impressively balanced winning lineup didn’t include any of the golfers at the top of THE NORTHERN TRUST leaderboard.

Lead up to the Fantasy Golf World Championship

The Fantasy Golf World Championship was a three-week event, beginning with 250 of the world’s best DFS players on Aug. 5 during the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The set up was a survive-and-advance format, where 100 of those DFS players made the cut and moved on to the following week’s contest at the Wyndham Championship. The contest for that tournament had the same format, and from there, the field was cut to the 40 entrants who all earned a trip to the finals at THE NORTHERN TRUST. For more on the specific outcomes from those two rounds, you can find the recaps from each of those contests below:

The Field

The field for the live final at THE NORTHERN TRUST consisted of 40 lineups — with 27 unique players — all competing for a top prize of $1 million, as well as a ticket to the DraftKings Championship Series Tournament of Champions.

Field for the Live Final DK Username Top RD2 Score DK Username Top RD2 Score anilprao88 404 Batchisme 435.5 Benay 421 Bronson81 432 dgstrokes 484 dictator_teddy (2) 421.5 EmpireMaker2 380 fategolf 388.5 GambleCampbell 382.5 gqinxs 476 greatgrendal 381.5 JChiva 422.5 jknob 412 joshbeck87 531 kbutler9 411.5 kidcotti 489.5 killab2482 435.5 modest75 385 moklovin (2) 402 mpendle (3) 480.5 PetrGibbons (4) 459.5 Ponta01 417 rjrat84 (3) 472.5 Skibasher 461.5 TheHumanCespedes (5) 537.5 theWhistlesGoWooo 421.5 woodrow5782 405

Breakdown of the Event

The Fantasy Golf World Championship was a tough one for most of the competitors, as it became apparent early on that producing a lineup with all six golfers making the cut would be an especially difficult task. Some of the most popular picks of the week didn’t make it through to the weekend, with Jhonattan Vegas (30% owned) and Tyrell Hatton (37.5% owned) most notably coming up short. Only two of the 40 lineups actually saw all six of their golfers survive — ‘Skibasher’ and ‘kidcotti’ — who wound up finishing in first and second place, respectively.

The other part of the FGWC that was unusual was that Cameron Smith was entirely unowned in the contest, and this provided a strange wrinkle for most the weekend with Smith at the top of THE NORTHERN TRUST leaderboard. Smith ultimately faltered in a playoff hole against Tony Finau, but Finau didn’t make a dent in any of the winning lineups, either, winding up in just the fifth, sixth and seventh place lineups. The lineups that finished second through fourth all had Jon Rahm, but ‘Skibasher’ had a build balanced enough that it didn’t need Rahm or Smith or Finau to win the top prize.

For more on the day-to-day updates from this past weekend’s event, you can check out our live blog which followed to results of THE NORTHERN TRUST and the Fantasy Golf World Championship throughout the tournament.

