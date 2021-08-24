MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for August 24

Tuesday features another full baseball slate, with all 30 MLB teams in action. Let’s break down some of my favorite wagers to target on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Mets have been in a tailspin recently. They’ve gone from leading the NL East to trailing the Braves by a whopping 6.5 games in the standings. They’re just 2-8 over their last 10 games, and their odds of making the playoffs have dropped to +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

That said, this is a nice buy-low spot for them. They’re taking on left-hander Sammy Long, who has pitched to a 5.72 ERA over 28 1/3 innings this season. He’s been hit extremely hard by right-handed batters in particular, and the Mets have the potential to load up their lineup with right-handed bats. Pete Alonso, Javier Baez and J.D. Davis all stand out as among their best hitters at the moment.

Additionally, the Mets will have one of their most reliable starters on the mound in Tylor Megill. He owns a 3.21 ERA and 2.85 xERA in 11 starts this season, and he’s been at his best when pitching at Citi Field. He should be able to keep the Giants’ offense at bay.

The Phillies are shaping up to be a preferred target for the sharps. They’ve received just 22% of the moneyline bets in this contest, but those bets have accounted for 44% of the moneyline dollars. That’s a large discrepancy, which is typically a good indicator that the professional money is siding with the Phillies.

The Rays are an excellent baseball team, but they are without Nelson Cruz at the moment. That makes their lineup a bit more manageable for left-hander Ranger Suarez. Suarez is coming off a poor showing in his last outing — he allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings vs. the Diamondbacks — but he has had a phenomenal season. He’s pitched 55 innings between the bullpen and the rotation, and he’s posted a sparkling 1.47 ERA. His advanced metrics suggest he’s been a bit lucky, but he’s still had a wonderful season.

The Yankees and the Braves entered their series as two of the hottest teams in baseball. The Yankees are riding a 10-game win streak, while the Braves have won nine of their last 10. The Braves dropped the first game of this series, but they’re favored to get the win on Tuesday.

I’m more interested in the under. The Braves will send Charlie Morton to the mound, and he continues to get the job done. He’s less than three months away from his 38th birthday, but he’s still pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his past eight starts, so he should be able to limit the damage against a potent Yankees’ lineup.

The Yankees will turn to Andrew Heaney, who has been a disaster since arriving from the Angels. However, he’s coming off his best start in pinstripes in his last outing, limiting the Red Sox to just one run over seven innings. The Braves’ offense is also mediocre against left-handers, ranking 24th in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

