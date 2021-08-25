BMW Championship Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The second leg of the FedEx Cup (FEC) playoffs takes place on a new course, Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, MD. The BMW Championship will host the top 70 golfers in FEC points, including Tony Finau (+2800) at the top with his win last week at the Northern Trust.

Outright winners of this tournament, or the second leg of the FEC playoffs, have historically been a “mixed bag” regarding where they’ve placed heading into the tournament. Jon Rahm (+550) was ninth in FEC points last season, while Keegan Bradley (+7000) was 52nd heading into the tournament back in 2018. Other golfers like Justin Rose were 34th in the FEC standings in 2011, but Rory McIlroy (+2800) led the FEC standings back in 2012 when he won.

The pressure is heating up for those on the Top 30 bubble this week, and with only one tournament left before the TOUR Championship, the BMW Championship should provide some fireworks come Sunday.

Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s go back to Patrick Cantlay this week with how well he’s striking it. His irons weren’t solid last week, but he still finished 11th, proving he can play well if everything’s not firing. His bentgrass putting is stellar, and this course sets up well for Cantlay’s game. He’s still 11th in the Ryder Cup standings, so he’ll need a big week to ensure a spot on Team USA. I also got a chance to catch up with Bryson DeChambeau (+2200) last week, and he mentioned he was feeling tired and a little fatigued in New Jersey. Still, he went on to record 25 birdies and an eagle en route to a T31 finish. His irons were not agreeing with him for four straight rounds, but he was still able to gain 3.22 strokes through approach. His short game was terrible, ultimately leading to a T31 finish, but his driving was exemplary, gaining 5.17 strokes off-the-tee. With 7,500-plus yards on the scorecard, Bryson should find the energy he needs knowing he’s got an advantage over the field with his driver.

Hovland was another golfer who had a great week ball-striking, but could not buy a stroke with his short game last week. He lost over two strokes total with his around-the-green and putting. Still, Hovland’s irons, especially from 200-plus yards, are stellar, and he’s one of the best total drivers of the ball. A third-place at Quail Hollow (Wells Fargo), a second at Torrey Pines (Farmers) and a fifth at Riviera CC (Genesis), should be evidence Hovland can perform on more challenging courses with a similar strength of field. Corey Conners (+4500) is also someone to consider this week. A long, bentgrass course sets up well for Conners, especially after a solid week ball-striking at Liberty National, gaining 11.13 over four rounds.

Like the preview article, Homa is someone whose odds may be too inflated this week with how well he hit the ball at Liberty National. He struggled with his putting last week but had a solid performance tee-to-green that should give him confidence heading into Caves Valley GC. A previous winner at Quail Hollow and a recent win at Riviera CC earlier this season should also boost Homa’s confidence heading into this week against the best in the world.

