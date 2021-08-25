Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 BMW Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Reid Fowler discuss their favorite DraftKings picks for The BMW Championship along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS cash games and which should be deployed in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
2021 BMW — Picks & Preview | Course + Research | Stats/Tools
2021 BMW — DraftKings Picks | Ryder Cup Picks | Ownership Projections
2021 BMW Championship Open: Key Stats
Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
Strokes Gained: Approach
Sand Saves
Proximity 200+ Yards
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2021 BMW Championship: Course
Course: Caves Valley Golf Club
Yardage: 7,542
Par: 72
Greens: Bentgrass
2021 BMW Championship: Winners
First Time at Course
BMW Championship
2020: Jon Rahm -4
2019: Justin Thomas -25
2018 Keegan Bradley -20
2017: Marc Leishman -23
2016 Dustin Johnson -23
2021 BMW Championship: DraftKings Notes
Field: 69 players
Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, August 26
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2021 BMW Championship DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,700
Collin Morikawa, $10,400
High-End Values
Rory McIlroy 9,400
Bryson DeChambeau $9,300
Second-Level Values
Daniel Berger $9,000
Corey Conners $8,600
Mid-Level Values
Sungjae Im $8,000
Russell Henley $7,800
Scrub Values
Marc Leishman $6,700
Aaron Wise $6,300
