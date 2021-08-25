Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 BMW Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Reid Fowler discuss their favorite DraftKings picks for The BMW Championship along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS cash games and which should be deployed in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2021 BMW — Picks & Preview | Course + Research | Stats/Tools

2021 BMW — DraftKings Picks | Ryder Cup Picks | Ownership Projections

2021 BMW Championship Open: Key Stats

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Strokes Gained: Approach

Sand Saves

Proximity 200+ Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2021 BMW Championship: Course

Course: Caves Valley Golf Club

Yardage: 7,542

Par: 72

Greens: Bentgrass

2021 BMW Championship: Winners

First Time at Course

BMW Championship

2020: Jon Rahm -4

2019: Justin Thomas -25

2018 Keegan Bradley -20

2017: Marc Leishman -23

2016 Dustin Johnson -23

2021 BMW Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 69 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, August 26

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2021 BMW Championship DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,700

Collin Morikawa, $10,400

High-End Values

Rory McIlroy 9,400

Bryson DeChambeau $9,300

Second-Level Values

Daniel Berger $9,000

Corey Conners $8,600

Mid-Level Values

Sungjae Im $8,000

Russell Henley $7,800

Scrub Values

Marc Leishman $6,700

Aaron Wise $6,300

