Rory McIlroy among trio tied for lead after first round at BMW Championship: Results, recaps, highlights from the PGA TOUR

Below, DK Live recaps some of the most noteworthy PGA TOUR performances for the BMW Championship. To see the entire leaderboard and receive push notifications for breaking PGA TOUR news, download the DK Live app. You can also get immediate golf news by following DK Live on Twitter at @dklive.

Round 1 Recap — Friday

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm among first-round leaders at BMW Championship

The second leg of the PGA TOUR playoffs are underway at the BMW Championships, and there are a couple of familiar names atop the leaderboard. McIlroy ($9,400; 63 DKFP) and Rahm ($11,700; 65 DKFP) both have a share of the lead after shooting eight-under rounds of 64, and they are tied with Sam Burns ($8,300; 65 DKFP), who had an identical score. Rahm and Burns had the slightly better fantasy days, shooting bogey-free rounds and earning the birdie streak bonuses. McIlroy mixed in a bogey on 13 but responded with an eagle on 16 to get back to -8. Sergio Garcia ($7,600; 48.5 DKFP) is all alone in fourth place at -7 while Patrick Cantlay ($9,200; 44 DKFP) is among a group tied at -6. — Kenny Ducey

Mixed first-round results for highest-rostered golfers at BMW Championship

Entering the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm ($11,700; 65 DKFP) was the heavy favorite. He showed why on the first day as he shot an eight-under 64 to finish tied for first place with Sam Burns ($8,300; 65 DKFP) and Rory McIlroy ($9,400; 63 DKFP). In the $1M Flop Shot, 29.06% have rostered Rahm, and DraftKings Sportsbook has him as the favorite to win it all at +275. Bryson DeChambeau ($9,300; 28.5 DKFP) is rostered by 23.97% of the field, and he shot a four-under 68 to finish T19. DeChambeau notched seven birdies but bogeyed three times. DraftKings Sportsbook has him at +2200 to win it all. — Stan Son

