Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Lineup Strategy for Rockies vs. Dodgers Showdown on August 27

Our late DraftKings Showdown matchup on Friday sees two division rivals meet in the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. With Colorado hitting the ball better and the Dodgers not throwing one of their many aces, should we have some variety in our build tonight, or stack up one side?

Let’s get into it.

Captain’s Picks

Kyle Freeland ($15,600 CP) - Worse left-handed starters than Freeland have had success against the Dodgers, who own just a 98 wRC+ against southpaws this year. Blake Snell has had a horrible season, but the other night, he dominated L.A. time and time again. While Freeland doesn’t exactly offer the strikeout upside that Snell does, he should be able to go deep enough into this game to make him a safe captain’s pick. His 3.98 xERA should inspire some confidence here as well.

Connor Joe ($9,600 CP) - What more does Joe need to do to get some respect? I mean, sure, he has two first names ― you can still trust him. Joe, a former Dodger, has three homers and a 145 wRC+ over the last week, and is striking out just 18.5% of the time. He’s making contact, which is always a plus, and he’s been fantastic at situational hitting. Joe is probably going to be a popular captain, but he’s going to not only offer you a decent floor but allow you to get high-priced Dodgers in your lineup.

UTIL Plays

Brendan Rodgers ($7,000) - Rodgers is just a good baseball player, producing a .364 xwOBA on contact this year which coincides with a 42.7% hard-hit rate. He’s hitting .289 and has been a consistent producer for the Rockies over the last two weeks with a .298 average. Though the power hasn’t been there, Rodgers is a great option at this price to provide a non-zero floor with plenty of upside.

A.J. Pollock ($6,900) - The great news about Pollock is that he’s gotten you something in every game since August 16. He’s one of this team’s best options against lefties this year, hitting .313 in that split, and his wRC+ is on the right side of 100 over the last two weeks. He was hitting cleanup for the Dodgers against Snell the other night and should be right in the heart of the order in a position to drive in more runs. Ride the wave.

Fades

Max Muncy ($11,000) - There are plenty of great value plays on this Showdown slate, so I don’t think you need to pay up for Muncy. He’s been one of, if not the best hitter in baseball this year, but he’s hitless in his last 18 at-bats with just one walk in that span. He sat with back tightness against the Padres on Thursday, and while he’s expected back on Friday, I’m not in love with the way he’s playing. I’m passing.

The Outcome

I think this should turn into a low-scoring affair, with the Rockies lacking power away from home as has become custom for them and the Dodgers struggling to get to yet another lefty. Freeland should turn in yet another effective six- or seven-inning outing, but the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup should produce the hits needed late to steal it.

Final Score: Dodgers 3, Rockies 2

