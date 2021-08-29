MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for August 29

It’s Sunday, and that means we’ve got a jam-packed slate with plenty of games to choose from in the afternoon and so many valuable lines out there that it’s hard to pick just a few. With that said, here are my best MLB bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

When Michael Conforto cracked a pinch-hit go-ahead homer in the seventh inning of last night’s game, you could feel something. There have been absolutely no feelings surrounding the Mets for months, with a lifeless offense playing very uncompelling baseball. The crowd was on its feet, the Mets’ dugout was hopping, and this team finally won a game with a late push, something that has eluded them all year.

Anyway, New York could be turning the corner here, and I think this is another great matchup for this team. Eric Fedde has been one of the very worst pitchers in baseball over the years, once again posting a dastardly 4.69 xERA thanks to a high walk rate and plenty of hard-hit balls. While the Mets have struggled to make contact this year and have fallen victim to the strikeout, Fedde has really struggled in that regard.

We should see runs early and often to back Tylor Megill, who has been stellar for the Mets this year.

The Royals are still red hot, saving their best baseball for what’s effectively their most meaningless stretch of games. They’ve made contact with 77.5% of swings over the past two weeks, posting a .755 OPS to rank inside the top 10 in baseball. Kansas City has now won 10 of 13 and I’m backing this squad once again with one of the worst pitchers in baseball going for the Mariners.

It’s scary to see the Royals down near the bottom of the league against lefties, but it’s important to remember their season-long numbers in any split are going to look bad with the amount of losses this team has taken. What isn’t scary is Gonzales’ season, which has seen the southpaw post a 5.57 xERA and stop inducing the soft contact he had seen in years past.

The Royals got to one lefty this weekend in Tyler Anderson and should get to a second here. Brady Singer may be on the hill for KC, but the Mariners have refused to hit of late and Singer’s been capable of turning in some good outings.

After a steady couple of months fading the Yankees, I’ve been on them a lot lately. It’s for good reason as well, seeing as they’ve cashed plenty of tickets thanks to a 13-game winning streak and a fantastic second half in general.

This should be another win for the Yankees, who are fresh off their first loss since the Field of Dreams game. Jordan Montgomery has pitcher very effectively over the course of the year, limiting the damage with a 7.8% barrel rate and a 36.7% hard-hit rate. They’re not elite figures, but they’re certainly not going to scare you off of the hottest team in all of baseball.

The A’s started the year destroying lefties, but have slowly fallen off that pace and actually begun to struggle in that regard. Losing Ramon Laureano was a huge blow to the attack on lefties.

Anyway, Oakland is going to need a big offensive effort with Paul Blackburn on the hill, and I don’t think it will get it here.

