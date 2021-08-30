2021 NFL Predictions — 2021 NFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson recap their 2020 NFC results then go team-by-team and make their 2021 NFC Win Total picks, NFL Playoff picks, Division Winner picks, and Conference Champion picks.
2021 Win Total Picks: Show Index
00:00 Intro
2:53 2020 NFC Win Total Recap
4:44 Giveaway
8:50 DAL
16:18 WASH
23:25 NYG
30:31 PHI
38:07 SF
46:17 LAR
58:48 SEA
1:05:26 ARZ
1:14:35 TB
1:19:27 NO
1:24:31 ATL
1:20:14 CAR
1:37:36 GB
1:41:43 MIN
1:49:14 CHI
1:56:03 DET
2:02:50 NFC Championship Picks
2021 Win Total Picks: 2020 NFC Results
Mayo: 10-5-1 (2/4 Divison Winners)
Feinberg: 8-7-1 (1/4 Division Winners)
Cust: 6-9-1 (1/4 Division Winners)
Coin: 10-5-1 (It’s a coin. It cannot make anything besides 50/50 choices)
2021 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet
NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +150
Division: +650
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +4500
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -130
Division: +275
Conference: +1000
Super Bowl: +2000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -200
Division: +190
Conference: +650
Super Bowl: +1400
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -200
Division: +180
Conference: +600
Super Bowl: +1400
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
NFC West Division Winner
Mayo: Seahawks
Feinberg: Cardinals
Cust: Rams
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: -120
Division: +150
Conference: +1600
Super Bowl: +3500
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +275
Division: +650
Conference: +5000
Super Bowl: +10000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +135
Division: +200
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +5000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Over/Under: 7
Playoffs: +225
Division: +400
Conference: +4000
Super Bowl: +8000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
NFC East Division Winner
Mayo: Eagles
Feinberg: Football Team
Cust: Football Team
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -280
Division: -160
Conference: +600
Super Bowl: +1300
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: +115
Division: +250
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +5000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 7.5
Playoffs: +210
Division: +550
Conference: +3500
Super Bowl: +6500
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 4.5
Playoffs: +750
Division: +2800
Conference: +10000
Super Bowl: +20000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
NFC North Division Winner
Mayo: Packers
Feinberg: Packers
Cust: Vikings
Over/Under: 12
Playoffs: -700
Division: -200
Conference: +275
Super Bowl: +600
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: +110
Division: +350
Conference: +1600
Super Bowl: +3000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 7.5
Playoffs: +210
Division: +900
Conference: +3500
Super Bowl: +9000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Over/Under: 7.5
Playoffs: +190
Division: +900
Conference: +3500
Super Bowl: +8000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
NFC South Division Winner
Mayo: Bucs
Feinberg: Bucs
Cust: Bucs
2021 NFC Championship Game Picks
Mayo: Packers over Seahawks
Feinberg: Bucs over Cardinals
Cust: Rams over Vikings
