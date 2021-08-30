2021 NFL Predictions — 2021 NFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson recap their 2020 NFC results then go team-by-team and make their 2021 NFC Win Total picks, NFL Playoff picks, Division Winner picks, and Conference Champion picks.

2021 RANKINGS Tiers — Update | Top 150 | RB | WR | QB | TE | Draft Recap

2021 NFL Bets — NFC Win Totals | AFC Win Totals | DraftKings Strategy

RANKINGS LIST — Top 150 | RB Ranks | WR Ranks | QB Ranks | TE Ranks

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2021 Win Total Picks: Show Index

00:00 Intro

2:53 2020 NFC Win Total Recap

4:44 Giveaway

8:50 DAL

16:18 WASH

23:25 NYG

30:31 PHI

38:07 SF

46:17 LAR

58:48 SEA

1:05:26 ARZ

1:14:35 TB

1:19:27 NO

1:24:31 ATL

1:20:14 CAR

1:37:36 GB

1:41:43 MIN

1:49:14 CHI

1:56:03 DET

2:02:50 NFC Championship Picks

2021 Win Total Picks: 2020 NFC Results

2021 Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Mayo: 10-5-1 (2/4 Divison Winners)

Feinberg: 8-7-1 (1/4 Division Winners)

Cust: 6-9-1 (1/4 Division Winners)

Coin: 10-5-1 (It’s a coin. It cannot make anything besides 50/50 choices)

2021 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin

Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +150

Division: +650

Conference: +2200

Super Bowl: +4500

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -130

Division: +275

Conference: +1000

Super Bowl: +2000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 10.5

Playoffs: -200

Division: +190

Conference: +650

Super Bowl: +1400

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under: 10.5

Playoffs: -200

Division: +180

Conference: +600

Super Bowl: +1400

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

NFC West Division Winner

Mayo: Seahawks

Feinberg: Cardinals

Cust: Rams

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: -120

Division: +150

Conference: +1600

Super Bowl: +3500

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Philadelphia Eagles

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +275

Division: +650

Conference: +5000

Super Bowl: +10000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Washington Football Team

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +135

Division: +200

Conference: +2200

Super Bowl: +5000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

New York Giants

Over/Under: 7

Playoffs: +225

Division: +400

Conference: +4000

Super Bowl: +8000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

NFC East Division Winner

Mayo: Eagles

Feinberg: Football Team

Cust: Football Team

Green Bay Packers

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -280

Division: -160

Conference: +600

Super Bowl: +1300

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: +115

Division: +250

Conference: +2200

Super Bowl: +5000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 7.5

Playoffs: +210

Division: +550

Conference: +3500

Super Bowl: +6500

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Detroit Lions

Over/Under: 4.5

Playoffs: +750

Division: +2800

Conference: +10000

Super Bowl: +20000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

NFC North Division Winner

Mayo: Packers

Feinberg: Packers

Cust: Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under: 12

Playoffs: -700

Division: -200

Conference: +275

Super Bowl: +600

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

New Orleans Saints

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: +110

Division: +350

Conference: +1600

Super Bowl: +3000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 7.5

Playoffs: +210

Division: +900

Conference: +3500

Super Bowl: +9000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under: 7.5

Playoffs: +190

Division: +900

Conference: +3500

Super Bowl: +8000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

NFC South Division Winner

Mayo: Bucs

Feinberg: Bucs

Cust: Bucs

2021 NFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: Packers over Seahawks

Feinberg: Bucs over Cardinals

Cust: Rams over Vikings

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2019 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Podcast of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Video award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2019 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year). His 17 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditional Season Long Fantasy). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF(IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.