Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 TOUR Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2021 TOUR Championship picks. The guys give their DraftKings fantasy golf picks and provide their one and done strategy for the event from East Lake.

2021 TOUR Championship — Picks & Preview

2021 TOUR Championship — DraftKings Picks

2021 TOUR Championship Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained

Opportunities Gained

Par 5s Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2021 TOUR Championship: Course

Course: East Lake

Yardage: 7,346

Par: 70

Greens: Bermuda

2021 TOUR Championship: Winners

2020: Dustin Johnson -21

2019: Rory McIlroy (-18) [First Year with Current Scoring Rules]

2018: Tiger Woods -11

2017: Xander Schauffele -12

2016: Rory McIlroy -12

2015: Jordan Spieth -9

2014: Billy Horschel -11

2013: Henrik Stenson -13

2012: Brandt Snedeker -10

2011: Bill Haas -8

2021 TOUR Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 30 players

Cut: No Cut

Lineup Lock: Thursday, September 2

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2021 TOUR Championship: Starting Leaderboard

1. Patrick Cantlay (1) -10

2. Bryson DeChambeau (2) -8

3. Tony Finau (3) -7

4. Jon Rahm (4) -6

5. Cameron Smith (5) -5

T6. Justin Thomas (6) -4

T6. Harris English (7) -4

T6. Abraham Ancer (8) -4

T6. Jordan Spieth (9) -4

T6. Sam Burns (10) -4

T11. Collin Morikawa (11) -3

T11. Sungjae Im (12) -3

T11. Viktor Hovland (13) -3

T11. Louis Oosthuizen (14) -3

T11. Dustin Johnson (15) -3

T16. Rory McIlroy (16) -2

T16. Xander Schauffele (17) -2

T16. Jason Kokrak (18) -2

T16. Kevin Na (19) -2

T16. Brooks Koepka (20) -2

T21. Corey Conners (21) -1

T21. Hideki Matsuyama (22) -1

T21. Stewart Cink (23) -1

T21. Joaquin Niemann (24) -1

T21. Scottie Scheffler (25) -1

T26. Daniel Berger (26) E

T26. Erik Van Rooyen (27) E

T26. Sergio Garcia (28) E

T26. Billy Horschel (29) E

T26. Patrick Reed (30) E

2021 TOUR Championship DraftKings Picks

Justin Thomas $11,000

Xander Schauffele $8,900

Collin Morikawa $8,300

Louis Oosthuizen $7,600

Sungjae Im $7,300

