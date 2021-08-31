TOUR Championship Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The last tournament of the season and final leg of the FedExCup (FEC) playoffs are here, and with it comes a couple of different ways you can bet this week.

There are two different options when betting outrights. The first is betting on who will win the TOUR Championship with the starting strokes, and the other is who will win without the starting strokes as if it were a regular tournament.

Even though someone like Rory McIlroy (w/ strokes: +2500, w/o strokes: +1200) won in 2019 after starting in fifth place and five strokes back, it’ll take a Herculean effort like McIlroy, who gained 11 strokes tee-to-green and ended up winning by four strokes. The +EV play will be betting on the golfers to win without starting strokes, and there are some values across the board you should be considering this week.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown, and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook.

Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

WITH FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES

I’m not a fan of betting in this market, but if forced to choose, Finau is one of my favorites at his number starting just two back off Cantlay. His 9-under on Sunday last week was terrific, gaining 2.22 strokes with his irons and over four with his putter. If Finau can have confidence on the greens, he’s got a really good shot at taking home the FedExCup trophy this week.

He’s starting six-back at 4-under, which will be a tall order, but the two-time winner this season has been playing great, plays well on par 70s and is one of the best Bermuda putters on TOUR. English doesn’t have the best finishes in the FEC playoffs this season but was able to shoot three rounds in the 60s here last season, finishing inside the top 12.

WITHOUT FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES

As we mentioned in the Preview Article, Scheffler is someone to consider this week with how well he’s ball-striking right now. In his first TOUR Championship last season, he shot in the 60s three out of the four rounds and had the lowest score on Sunday, shooting a 5-under 65 and grabbing fifth place. Scheffler’s preferred surface is Bermuda, just like Sungjae Im (+3500), another golfer you should consider this week. As mentioned countless times in this article, Im’s irons have been tremendous, gaining through approach in eight-straight tournaments. His price is well worth consideration, with how well he’s playing and how well he putts on Bermuda greens.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF(IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.