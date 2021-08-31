MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for August 31

Tuesday features another full baseball slate, with all 30 MLB teams in action. Let’s break down some of my favorite wagers to target on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Mets take the field as large favorites once again on Tuesday, and I’m not sure what they’ve done to deserve it. They are riding a two-game winning streak, but they will be at a disadvantage at pitcher in this matchup. They’ll send Trevor Williams to the mound, and he’s pitched to a subpar 4.54 ERA and 4.43 FIP this season. Meanwhile, the Marlins will turn to an outstanding pitching prospect in Edward Cabrera. He wasn’t particularly impressive in his first MLB start – he allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings – but he entered the year as the No. 43 prospect in the league per FanGraphs. He’ll have the opportunity to put his talent on full display against a Mets offense that ranks just 23rd in wRC+ vs. right-handers over the past 30 days.

Of course, the Mets also might have to deal with a hostile playing environment at home. This is their first home game since “thumbs down-gate,” where Javier Báez basically blamed the Mets’ fans for why they were losing. I’m expecting the boo birds to be out in full force.

I don’t have a ton of set-in-stone rules as a baseball bettor, but one of them is “always fade Matt Moore.” He has been one of the worst pitchers in the league this season, posting a 6.12 ERA and 5.70 FIP, and the Diamondbacks roughed him up for four runs over four innings in his last start.

Washington has also quietly excelled against southpaws recently. The Nationals rank second in the league in wRC+ vs. left-handers over the past 14 days, so they should have a massive edge against Moore. I would bet against Moore if he was starting in the Little League World Series, so the Nats are more than acceptable for a wager on Tuesday.

The Tigers are slight underdogs in this matchup, but there are a lot of factors working in their favor. It starts on the mound with Tarik Skubal. He’s been brilliant during August, pitching to a 1.59 ERA and a 2.95 FIP. He’s also increased his K/9 to 10.72 while dropping his BB/9 to 1.19. He’s another elite pitching prospect, so it’s nice to see him take some steps forward towards the end of his first big-league season.

Additionally, the Tigers will be facing a left-hander in Cole Irvin, and they have quietly raked against left-handers this season. They rank eighth in wRC+ vs. southpaws, so they should be able to give Skubal some run support.

