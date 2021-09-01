2021 NFL DraftKings Strategy — How to Win at DFS NFL, Research, Tools, Traps, Tournament Selection

Pat Mayo and Joe Holka walk through their 2021 DraftKings NFL research and lineup strategy while identifying the traps to avoid and how they utilize the tools at Run The Sims to give you the best opportunity to win on DraftKings in the 2021 NFL season.

2021 NFL DraftKings Strategy: Show Index

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

00:00 Intro

3:02 Managing Expectations with Winning

5:43 Tournament Selection/Field Size

15:53 Optimizer/Cash Games/Tools

20:21 Using Tools

23:17 Free Square Plays

25:25 Which Players to Take

28:27 Ownership (What to Do?)

35:03 Where Do you Start Your Lineup/Correlation

37:12 Stacks/Stacking

41:24 Losing Streaks

45:01 Bankroll

45:59 Late Swap/Reacting to News

56:53 Quick Tips/Traps

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2019 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Podcast of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Video award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2019 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year). His 17 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditional Season Long Fantasy). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

