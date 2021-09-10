NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 1

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

In the words of the great UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer, “IT’S TIME!”

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and with it comes a bevy of bets you can make on DraftKings Sportsbook. For the sake of time and brevity, this article will be your season guide for all things betting trends in the NFL. Since this is the start of the season, the first couple of weeks will include historical data from last season. Once there’s enough current data, we will update with just the necessary numbers for the current season.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Cowboys are 4-11 in their last 15 games on Thursday.

The Cowboys are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games in Week 1.

The Cowboys are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a road underdog.

The Cowboys are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 road games.

The Cowboys are 4-0 in hitting the over in their last four games as an underdog.

Last season, the Cowboys were 3-5 SU as underdogs.

Last season, the Buccaneers were 11-3 SU as favorites.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games overall.

The Buccaneers went 6-3 ATS in their home games last season, with a MOV of +6.6.

Last season, the Steelers were 5-3 SU and 5-3 ATS on the road.

The Steelers are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games as a road underdog.

The Steelers are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 games in Week 1.

The over is 4-0 in the Steelers’ last four games.

Last season, the Bills were 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS at home.

The Bills are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as a favorite.

The Bills are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games.

The Bills are 12-4 ATS in their previous 16 games in Week 1.

Last season, the Seahawks were 5-3 SU and 2-6 ATS on the road.

Last season, the Seahawks were 1-5 ATS as away favorites.

The Seahawks are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 games as a road underdog.

Last season, the Colts were 6-2 SU and 3-5 ATS at home.

Last season, the Colts were never a home underdog.

The over is 5-0 in the Colts’ last five games in Week 1.

Last season, the Chargers were 3-5 SU and 5-3 ATS on the road.

The Chargers are 6-1-2 ATS in their last nine games in Week 1.

The over is 5-1 in the Chargers’ previous six games in Week 1.

Last season, Washington was 2-5 SU and 5-2 ATS as a home underdog.

Last season, Washington was 9-5 ATS as an underdog.

Washington is 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as an underdog.

Last season, the Vikings were 4-4 SU and 4-4 ATS on the road.

Last season, the Vikings were 1-1 ATS as away favorites with a +.08 point differential.

The Vikings are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Last season, the Vikings were 11-5 hitting the over.

Last season, the Bengals were 2-5 SU and 4-3 ATS as home underdogs.

The Bengals are 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight games in Week 1.

Last season, the Jaguars were 0-8 SU and 4-4 ATS on the road.

The Jaguars are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games against the AFC South.

The under is 5-1 in the Jaguars’ last six games as a favorite.

Last season, the Texans were 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS as home underdogs.

The under is 5-1 in the Texans’ previous six games as an underdog.

Last season, the Eagles were 1-7 SU and 1-7 ATS on the road.

The Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a road underdog.

Last season, the Falcons were 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS at home.

Last season, the Falcons were 1-4 ATS as home favorites.

The Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games in Week 1.

Last season, the Dolphins were 5-3 SU and 4-4 ATS on the road.

The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games against the AFC East.

The Dolphins are 1-8 ATS in their last nine meetings in New England.

Last season, the Patriots were 5-3 SU and 5-3 ATS at home.

The Patriots are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a favorite.

Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in Week 1.

Last season, the Packers were 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS as favorites on the road.

The Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games in Week 1.

The over is 4-0 in the Packers’ last four games overall.

Last season, the Saints were 0-1 SU and 0-1 ATS as underdogs at home.

The Saints are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games in Week 1.

The over is 7-0 in the Saints’ last seven games in Week 1.

Last season, the Browns were 3-3 SU and 4-2 ATS as underdogs on the road.

The Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

The Browns are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games on the road.

Last season, the Chiefs were 8-1 SU and 4-5 ATS as favorites at home.

The Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in Week 1.

The Chiefs are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games overall.

The over is 6-0 in the Chiefs’ last six games in Week 1.

Last season, the Broncos were never favorites on the road.

The Broncos are 3-1-2 ATS in their last six games in Week 1.

The Broncos are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite.

The under is 4-0 in the Broncos’ last four games as a road favorite.

Last season, the Giants were 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS as underdogs at home.

The Giants are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games as an underdog.

The Giants are 0-4 ATS in their last four games in Week 1.

The under is 4-0 in the Giants’ last four games as a home underdog.

The under is 7-0 in the Giants’ last seven games as an underdog.

Last season, the Bears were 4-4 SU and 4-4 ATS as underdogs on the road.

The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog.

The Bears are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games on the road.

Last season, the Rams were 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS as home favorites.

The Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in Week 1.

The under is 14-3 in the Rams’ last 17 home games.

The under is 13-3 in the Rams’ last 16 games as a home favorite.

Last season, the Ravens were 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS as road favorites.

The Ravens are 6-0 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

The Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games in Week 1.

The Ravens are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall.

The under is 6-1 in the Ravens’ last seven road games.

Last season, the Raiders were 1-5 SU and 3-3 ATS as home underdogs.

The Raiders are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven Monday games.

The over is 8-0-1 in the Raiders’ previous nine games as a home underdog.

The total has gone over in all five of the Raiders’ last five games.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY).

AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.