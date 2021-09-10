Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Lineup Strategy for Dodgers vs. Padres Showdown on September 10

Our late DraftKings Showdown matchup on Friday sees perhaps the most thrilling rivalry in baseball renewed as the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers, two teams no strangers to this late slate. With two quality starters taking the hill, do we stack both of them? Is one offense worth completely fading? We will answer all those questions.

Let’s get into it.

Captain’s Picks

Julio Urias ($15,600 CP) - Let’s start with the obvious here. I love Urias against an offense that ranks 25th in wRC+ to left-handed pitching and has struggled big-time since the All-Star break. It doesn’t hurt that Urias has been shoving in the second half with a 1.98 ERA in nine outings and 49 strikeouts in 50 innings. With 21 DKFP or more in three straight starts and a good matchup, you can roster Urias with confidence.

Will Smith ($12,900 CP) - The only guy who has been hitting for the Dodgers over the last two weeks is Smith, who enters with a .483 wOBA over that span to lead the team. He also excels against right-handed pitching with a .288 average within the split this year and 18 of his 23 homers. Any way you slice it, he is probably the safest option on offense for L.A. and therefore a solid play at captain.

UTIL Plays

Manny Machado ($9,200) - I normally try to save you some money in this section, but Machado is approaching must-roster territory at this point. He’s averaged 10.1 DKFP over his last 10 games with a .998 OPS during that span and owns the best lifetime numbers against Urias out of anyone in the order with four hits in 14 at-bats, including a homer and a .465 xBA. He’s also hitting .296 against the Dodgers this year in 13 games. He’ll be chalky, but you might need him.

Wil Myers ($6,200) - Is there some life in this bat? It would appear so with a decent little stretch here over the last seven games with four double-digit DKFP games. Myers should be installed in the fifth spot once more, and has the splits advantage against the lefty Urias. While I don’t love the matchup with a high-strikeout pitcher, Myers may be getting too hot to ignore at this price.

Fades

Tommy Pham ($7,000) - It’s become a meme at this point, but I’m once again fading Tommy Pham. He had a nice couple of weeks this year, but on the whole he hasn’t been great. He is simply not a strong hitter for average anymore, carrying a .235 mark into this game, and he is also sporting just a .216 average against lefties. I’m not even sure he’ll get the starting nod in this game, but if he does this is far too expensive.

The Outcome

Against one of the league’s most talented young pitchers who has been downright dominant since the All-Star break, the Dodgers should regain their footing here against the volatile Joe Musgrove, a pitcher they’re very familiar with dating back to his Astros days. If you’re going to take the Dodgers, you better take them against a righty who hasn’t quite hit elite status, and that’s what we have here.

Final Score: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

