MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 12

It’s Sunday, and that means we’ve got a jam-packed slate with plenty of games to choose from in the afternoon and so many valuable lines out there that it’s hard to pick just a few. With that said, here are my best MLB bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I’m treating this game the same as Friday night’s, when the Reds faced one of the worst lefties in the game in Jon Lester. While Cincinnati is bad against left-handers, no one is bad enough in that department to warrant a blind fade against J.A. Happ.

The graying Happ has now seen his ERA balloon to 16.50 this year, and he’s allowed 11 runs in his last two starts, spanning six innings. One of those was an outing against the Reds which lasted just one inning, seeing Happ allow seven earned runs on eight hits.

That should be all the proof you need that the Reds can hit this guy, and it’s not as if the outing can be treated as a fluke given how bad he’s been this year. With Sonny Gray on the hill, I’m confident Cincinnati can get a big win in a game with potentially huge playoff implications.

Speaking of hitting lefties, the Diamondbacks are actually decent at it, and the Mariners are very bad. Seattle ranks all the way down in 25th with a 93 wRC+ against southpaws this year, and can not be trusted against a pitcher as talented as Tyler Gilbert, who has been effective since making waves with a no-hitter in his first career start.

Yusei Kikuchi has also been very bad, with a 6.04 ERA after the All-Star break which has been a result of poor peripherals. The lefty has allowed 10.2% more hard-hit balls this year and has a to face a lineup surprisingly competent against southpaws. I think there is a big skew in the matchup here and the underdog should be given a long look.

We’ve seen this movie before. Blake Snell enters with bad ERA indicators and in the midst of a bad season, runs into the Dodgers. At that point, he shuts them down over seven innings because L.A. can’t hit lefties.

Snell has actually turned it into overdrive since his last dominant outing against the Dodgers with 21 strikeouts over his last two outings, spanning 14 innings, with just a couple runs allowed.

Max Scherzer will have the benefit of facing a team hitting .239 over the last two weeks with a below-average 97 wRC+ in that time, and he will potentially be pitching for the Cy Young Award here. I love this spot for the under.

