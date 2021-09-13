MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 13

All eyes will be on Clayton Kershaw in his return to the mound on Monday, but my focus isn’t on him in that game. Here’s what I like on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s MLB action.

Juan Soto is the lone concern here. That can be said for pretty much every pitcher facing the Nationals, but that’s absolutely the case for Alcantara. The Washington outfielder has taken the right-hander deep a couple times in his young career, and Miami’s Monday night starting pitcher will see him twice through the first five innings.

But outside of Soto, Alcantara doesn’t have much else to be worried about. Aside from his Sept. 2 start vs. the Mets, Alcantara has been rolling since his brutal trip to Coors Field. Following that Aug. 6 outing in Colorado, Alcantara has made six starts, holding opponents under two runs through the first five innings in four of them. And three of those four outings in which he shut down his opponents, Alcantara faced lineups with a better OPS and ISO against righties over the past month than Washington.

The Giants have struck out against right-handed pitching quite a bit this season, posting the sixth-worst K rate against righties to this point. While they’ve struck out more frequently on the road against righties at Oracle Park in 2021, San Francisco is still tied for 10th in strikeout rate against righties at home. Over the past month, however, the Giants have been striking out more at home against righties than on the road, ranking among the three worst teams in terms of home K rate over the past month.

Darvish has far from lived up to his All-Star nod since the 2021 Midsummer Classic, but that also means he’s due. This is a lineup he did well against earlier in the season, and Darvish has hit the over on Monday’s strikeout prop in two of the three starts he’s made since returning from the 10-day injured list in late August.

And while the Giants had a fun time in Colorado recently — and just dismantled the Cubs — they’ve largely not done much damage against good right-handed starting pitching over the last month. Sure they took it to Walker Buehler a few series ago, but Kyle Hendricks also just held San Francisco hitters to one run over six innings in a series where the Giants went off.

The Dodgers haven’t put up great numbers against right-handers at home recently, but that has to change at some point. This lineup ranks among the top 10 in OPS, ISO and wOBA against right-handed pitchers this season. Zac Gallen has been solid for Arizona this year, but I can’t imagine him stifling the Dodgers like he did at the end of July.

And I have even less faith in Arizona’s relievers, who let L.A. finish with six runs when Gallen last took the mound vs. the Dodgers, despite his strong six-inning effort. The Diamondbacks bullpen ranks among the 10 worst in FIP, ERA and WHIP over the past month, which is on par with how they’ve performed all season.

