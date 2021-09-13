 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 2 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 2 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo updates his Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickup Rankings along with the latest NFL Injury News.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Week 2 RB Rankings

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR NO $9,900
2 Alvin Kamara NO CAR $8,800
3 Dalvin Cook MIN ARI $9,100
4 Nick Chubb CLE HOU $7,800
5 Austin Ekeler LAC DAL $7,300
6 Aaron Jones GB DET MNF
7 Derrick Henry TEN SEA $8,300
8 Najee Harris PIT LV $6,300
9 Chris Carson SEA TEN $6,100
10 Joe Mixon CIN CHI $7,000
11 Jonathan Taylor IND LAR $7,200
12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL LAC $6,200
13 Antonio Gibson WAS NYG TNF
14 David Montgomery CHI CIN $6,100
15 D'Andre Swift DET GB MNF
16 Miles Sanders PHI SF $6,900
17 Ty'Son Williams BAL KC SNF
18 Darrell Henderson LAR IND $5,700
19 Javonte Williams DEN JAX $4,400
20 Eli Mitchell SF PHI $5,000
21 Melvin Gordon III DEN JAX $5,900
22 Myles Gaskin MIA BUF $5,900
23 Jamaal Williams DET GB MNF
24 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC BAL SNF
25 Devin Singletary BUF MIA $4,900
26 Damien Harris NE NYJ $5,400
27 Mike Davis ATL TB $5,500
28 Saquon Barkley NYG WAS TNF
29 Josh Jacobs LV PIT $6,000
30 James Robinson JAX DEN $6,400
31 Kareem Hunt CLE HOU $5,800
32 Chase Edmonds ARI MIN $4,900
33 Mark Ingram II HOU CLE $5,000
34 Leonard Fournette TB ATL $5,100
35 James Conner ARI MIN $4,400
36 Tony Jones Jr. NO CAR $4,400
37 AJ Dillon GB DET MNF
38 Tony Pollard DAL LAC $5,300
39 JaMycal Hasty SF PHI $4,200
40 Carlos Hyde JAX DEN $4,400
41 David Johnson HOU CLE $5,200
42 James White NE NYJ $4,600
43 Tevin Coleman NYJ NE $4,700
44 Ronald Jones TB ATL $4,800
45 Kenyan Drake LV PIT $4,900
46 Latavius Murray BAL KC SNF
47 Salvon Ahmed MIA BUF $4,100
48 Kenneth Gainwell PHI SF $4,000
49 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL TB $3,800
50 Damien Williams CHI CIN $4,900
51 Giovani Bernard TB ATL $4,200
52 Malcolm Brown MIA BUF $4,000
53 Michael Carter NYJ NE $4,100
54 Darrel Williams KC BAL SNF
55 Trey Sermon SF PHI $4,600
56 Phillip Lindsay HOU CLE $4,600
57 JD McKissic WAS NYG TNF
58 Rhamondre Stevenson NE NYJ $4,000
59 Alexander Mattison MIN ARI $5,000
60 Zack Moss BUF MIA $4,500
61 Ty Johnson NYJ NE $4,500
62 Sony Michel LAR IND $5,000
63 Devontae Booker NYG WAS TNF
64 Boston Scott PHI SF $4,300
65 Jeremy McNichols TEN SEA $4,600
66 Trenton Cannon BAL KC SNF

