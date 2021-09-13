NFL Week 2 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Pat Mayo updates his Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickup Rankings along with the latest NFL Injury News.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Full Week 2 Rankings Debate Coming Tuesday Afternoon... SUB NOW

Week 2 — Pickups | Early Spread | W1 Recap | W2 DraftKings

Week 2 — Injuries | RB | WR | QB | TE | DST | Projections

Play in RAKE FREE Week 2 PME DraftKings Contest

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Week 2 RB Rankings Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR NO $9,900 2 Alvin Kamara NO CAR $8,800 3 Dalvin Cook MIN ARI $9,100 4 Nick Chubb CLE HOU $7,800 5 Austin Ekeler LAC DAL $7,300 6 Aaron Jones GB DET MNF 7 Derrick Henry TEN SEA $8,300 8 Najee Harris PIT LV $6,300 9 Chris Carson SEA TEN $6,100 10 Joe Mixon CIN CHI $7,000 11 Jonathan Taylor IND LAR $7,200 12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL LAC $6,200 13 Antonio Gibson WAS NYG TNF 14 David Montgomery CHI CIN $6,100 15 D'Andre Swift DET GB MNF 16 Miles Sanders PHI SF $6,900 17 Ty'Son Williams BAL KC SNF 18 Darrell Henderson LAR IND $5,700 19 Javonte Williams DEN JAX $4,400 20 Eli Mitchell SF PHI $5,000 21 Melvin Gordon III DEN JAX $5,900 22 Myles Gaskin MIA BUF $5,900 23 Jamaal Williams DET GB MNF 24 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC BAL SNF 25 Devin Singletary BUF MIA $4,900 26 Damien Harris NE NYJ $5,400 27 Mike Davis ATL TB $5,500 28 Saquon Barkley NYG WAS TNF 29 Josh Jacobs LV PIT $6,000 30 James Robinson JAX DEN $6,400 31 Kareem Hunt CLE HOU $5,800 32 Chase Edmonds ARI MIN $4,900 33 Mark Ingram II HOU CLE $5,000 34 Leonard Fournette TB ATL $5,100 35 James Conner ARI MIN $4,400 36 Tony Jones Jr. NO CAR $4,400 37 AJ Dillon GB DET MNF 38 Tony Pollard DAL LAC $5,300 39 JaMycal Hasty SF PHI $4,200 40 Carlos Hyde JAX DEN $4,400 41 David Johnson HOU CLE $5,200 42 James White NE NYJ $4,600 43 Tevin Coleman NYJ NE $4,700 44 Ronald Jones TB ATL $4,800 45 Kenyan Drake LV PIT $4,900 46 Latavius Murray BAL KC SNF 47 Salvon Ahmed MIA BUF $4,100 48 Kenneth Gainwell PHI SF $4,000 49 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL TB $3,800 50 Damien Williams CHI CIN $4,900 51 Giovani Bernard TB ATL $4,200 52 Malcolm Brown MIA BUF $4,000 53 Michael Carter NYJ NE $4,100 54 Darrel Williams KC BAL SNF 55 Trey Sermon SF PHI $4,600 56 Phillip Lindsay HOU CLE $4,600 57 JD McKissic WAS NYG TNF 58 Rhamondre Stevenson NE NYJ $4,000 59 Alexander Mattison MIN ARI $5,000 60 Zack Moss BUF MIA $4,500 61 Ty Johnson NYJ NE $4,500 62 Sony Michel LAR IND $5,000 63 Devontae Booker NYG WAS TNF 64 Boston Scott PHI SF $4,300 65 Jeremy McNichols TEN SEA $4,600 66 Trenton Cannon BAL KC SNF

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions