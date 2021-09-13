NFL Week 2 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Pat Mayo updates his Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickup Rankings along with the latest NFL Injury News.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Untitled Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Davante Adams GB DET MNF 2 Tyreek Hill KC BAL SNF 3 Stefon Diggs BUF MIA $7,700 4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI MIN $8,000 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL LAC $6,400 6 Keenan Allen LAC DAL $7,000 7 Cooper Kupp LAR IND $6,000 8 Amari Cooper DAL LAC $6,800 9 Justin Jefferson MIN ARI $7,400 10 DK Metcalf SEA TEN $7,600 11 Calvin Ridley ATL TB $7,500 12 A.J. Brown TEN SEA $6,900 13 Allen Robinson II CHI CIN $6,200 14 Terry McLaurin WAS NYG TNF 15 DJ Moore CAR NO $5,900 16 Chris Godwin TB ATL $6,600 17 Adam Thielen MIN ARI $7,100 18 Tyler Lockett SEA TEN $7,200 19 Deebo Samuel SF PHI $6,700 20 Ja'Marr Chase CIN CHI $5,000 21 Antonio Brown TB ATL $6,000 22 Diontae Johnson PIT LV $6,400 23 Brandin Cooks HOU CLE $5,900 24 Tee Higgins CIN CHI $5,400 25 DJ Chark Jr. JAX DEN $5,600 26 Robert Woods LAR IND $5,700 27 Julio Jones TEN SEA $6,300 28 Mike Evans TB ATL $6,100 29 Chase Claypool PIT LV $5,600 30 Mike Williams LAC DAL $6,100 31 Tim Patrick DEN JAX $4,600 32 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX DEN $4,700 33 Corey Davis NYJ NE $5,300 34 Marquise Brown BAL KC SNF 35 Robby Anderson CAR NO $5,800 36 Sterling Shepard NYG WAS TNF 37 Courtland Sutton DEN JAX $5,200 38 DeVonta Smith PHI SF $5,400 39 Tyler Boyd CIN CHI $4,700 40 Jarvis Landry CLE HOU $6,300 41 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX DEN $4,900 42 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT LV $5,700 43 Nelson Agholor NE NYJ $4,800 44 Jakobi Meyers NE NYJ $5,100 45 Jaylen Waddle MIA BUF $4,500 46 DeVante Parker MIA BUF $5,500 47 Cole Beasley BUF MIA $4,600 48 Jamison Crowder NYJ NE $4,500 49 Marquez Callaway NO CAR $4,200 50 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE HOU $5,200 51 Will Fuller V MIA BUF $4,800 52 Kenny Golladay NYG WAS TNF 53 Darnell Mooney CHI CIN $4,200 54 Cedrick Wilson DAL LAC $3,100 55 K.J. Osborn MIN ARI $3,300 56 Michael Pittman Jr. IND LAR $4,300 57 Rondale Moore ARI MIN $4,000 58 Hunter Renfrow LV PIT $3,600 59 Brandon Aiyuk SF PHI $5,500 60 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR NO $3,300 61 Christian Kirk ARI MIN $5,000 62 Sammy Watkins BAL KC SNF 63 KJ Hamler DEN JAX $3,800 64 Jalen Guyton LAC DAL $3,100 65 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE HOU $3,000 66 Mecole Hardman KC BAL SNF 67 Darius Slayton NYG WAS TNF 68 Trent Sherfield SF PHI $3,200 69 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET GB MNF 70 Quintez Cephus DET GB MNF 71 Zach Pascal IND LAR $4,400 72 Bryan Edwards LV PIT $3,700 73 Anthony Miller HOU CLE $3,300 74 Danny Amendola HOU CLE $3,600 75 Chester Rogers TEN SEA $3,200 76 Henry Ruggs III LV PIT $4,200 77 Parris Campbell IND LAR $3,600 78 Emmanuel Sanders BUF MIA $4,000 79 Randall Cobb GB DET MNF 80 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB DET MNF 81 Devin Duvernay BAL KC SNF 82 Russell Gage ATL TB $4,800 83 Demarcus Robinson KC BAL SNF 84 Elijah Moore NYJ NE $3,500 85 Nico Collins HOU CLE $3,200 86 Gabriel Davis BUF MIA $3,900 87 Jalen Reagor PHI SF $4,100 88 A.J. Green ARI MIN $3,700 89 Zay Jones LV PIT $3,100 90 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL TB $3,200

