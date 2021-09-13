NFL Week 2 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo updates his Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickup Rankings along with the latest NFL Injury News.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Untitled
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|DET
|MNF
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|BAL
|SNF
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|MIA
|$7,700
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|MIN
|$8,000
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|LAC
|$6,400
|6
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|DAL
|$7,000
|7
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|IND
|$6,000
|8
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|LAC
|$6,800
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|ARI
|$7,400
|10
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|TEN
|$7,600
|11
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|TB
|$7,500
|12
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|SEA
|$6,900
|13
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|CIN
|$6,200
|14
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|NYG
|TNF
|15
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|NO
|$5,900
|16
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|ATL
|$6,600
|17
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|ARI
|$7,100
|18
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|TEN
|$7,200
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|PHI
|$6,700
|20
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|CHI
|$5,000
|21
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|ATL
|$6,000
|22
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|LV
|$6,400
|23
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|CLE
|$5,900
|24
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|CHI
|$5,400
|25
|DJ Chark Jr.
|JAX
|DEN
|$5,600
|26
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|IND
|$5,700
|27
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|SEA
|$6,300
|28
|Mike Evans
|TB
|ATL
|$6,100
|29
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|LV
|$5,600
|30
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|DAL
|$6,100
|31
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|JAX
|$4,600
|32
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|DEN
|$4,700
|33
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|NE
|$5,300
|34
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|KC
|SNF
|35
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|NO
|$5,800
|36
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WAS
|TNF
|37
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|JAX
|$5,200
|38
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|SF
|$5,400
|39
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|CHI
|$4,700
|40
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|HOU
|$6,300
|41
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|DEN
|$4,900
|42
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|LV
|$5,700
|43
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|NYJ
|$4,800
|44
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|NYJ
|$5,100
|45
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|BUF
|$4,500
|46
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|BUF
|$5,500
|47
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|MIA
|$4,600
|48
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|NE
|$4,500
|49
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|CAR
|$4,200
|50
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|HOU
|$5,200
|51
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|BUF
|$4,800
|52
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WAS
|TNF
|53
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|CIN
|$4,200
|54
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|LAC
|$3,100
|55
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|ARI
|$3,300
|56
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|LAR
|$4,300
|57
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|MIN
|$4,000
|58
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|PIT
|$3,600
|59
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|PHI
|$5,500
|60
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|NO
|$3,300
|61
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|MIN
|$5,000
|62
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|KC
|SNF
|63
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|JAX
|$3,800
|64
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|DAL
|$3,100
|65
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|HOU
|$3,000
|66
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|BAL
|SNF
|67
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WAS
|TNF
|68
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|PHI
|$3,200
|69
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|GB
|MNF
|70
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|GB
|MNF
|71
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|LAR
|$4,400
|72
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|PIT
|$3,700
|73
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|CLE
|$3,300
|74
|Danny Amendola
|HOU
|CLE
|$3,600
|75
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|SEA
|$3,200
|76
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|PIT
|$4,200
|77
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|LAR
|$3,600
|78
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|MIA
|$4,000
|79
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|DET
|MNF
|80
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|DET
|MNF
|81
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|KC
|SNF
|82
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|TB
|$4,800
|83
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|BAL
|SNF
|84
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|NE
|$3,500
|85
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|CLE
|$3,200
|86
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|MIA
|$3,900
|87
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|SF
|$4,100
|88
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|MIN
|$3,700
|89
|Zay Jones
|LV
|PIT
|$3,100
|90
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|TB
|$3,200
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
