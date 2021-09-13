 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 2 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 2 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Davante Adams GB DET MNF
2 Tyreek Hill KC BAL SNF
3 Stefon Diggs BUF MIA $7,700
4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI MIN $8,000
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL LAC $6,400
6 Keenan Allen LAC DAL $7,000
7 Cooper Kupp LAR IND $6,000
8 Amari Cooper DAL LAC $6,800
9 Justin Jefferson MIN ARI $7,400
10 DK Metcalf SEA TEN $7,600
11 Calvin Ridley ATL TB $7,500
12 A.J. Brown TEN SEA $6,900
13 Allen Robinson II CHI CIN $6,200
14 Terry McLaurin WAS NYG TNF
15 DJ Moore CAR NO $5,900
16 Chris Godwin TB ATL $6,600
17 Adam Thielen MIN ARI $7,100
18 Tyler Lockett SEA TEN $7,200
19 Deebo Samuel SF PHI $6,700
20 Ja'Marr Chase CIN CHI $5,000
21 Antonio Brown TB ATL $6,000
22 Diontae Johnson PIT LV $6,400
23 Brandin Cooks HOU CLE $5,900
24 Tee Higgins CIN CHI $5,400
25 DJ Chark Jr. JAX DEN $5,600
26 Robert Woods LAR IND $5,700
27 Julio Jones TEN SEA $6,300
28 Mike Evans TB ATL $6,100
29 Chase Claypool PIT LV $5,600
30 Mike Williams LAC DAL $6,100
31 Tim Patrick DEN JAX $4,600
32 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX DEN $4,700
33 Corey Davis NYJ NE $5,300
34 Marquise Brown BAL KC SNF
35 Robby Anderson CAR NO $5,800
36 Sterling Shepard NYG WAS TNF
37 Courtland Sutton DEN JAX $5,200
38 DeVonta Smith PHI SF $5,400
39 Tyler Boyd CIN CHI $4,700
40 Jarvis Landry CLE HOU $6,300
41 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX DEN $4,900
42 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT LV $5,700
43 Nelson Agholor NE NYJ $4,800
44 Jakobi Meyers NE NYJ $5,100
45 Jaylen Waddle MIA BUF $4,500
46 DeVante Parker MIA BUF $5,500
47 Cole Beasley BUF MIA $4,600
48 Jamison Crowder NYJ NE $4,500
49 Marquez Callaway NO CAR $4,200
50 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE HOU $5,200
51 Will Fuller V MIA BUF $4,800
52 Kenny Golladay NYG WAS TNF
53 Darnell Mooney CHI CIN $4,200
54 Cedrick Wilson DAL LAC $3,100
55 K.J. Osborn MIN ARI $3,300
56 Michael Pittman Jr. IND LAR $4,300
57 Rondale Moore ARI MIN $4,000
58 Hunter Renfrow LV PIT $3,600
59 Brandon Aiyuk SF PHI $5,500
60 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR NO $3,300
61 Christian Kirk ARI MIN $5,000
62 Sammy Watkins BAL KC SNF
63 KJ Hamler DEN JAX $3,800
64 Jalen Guyton LAC DAL $3,100
65 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE HOU $3,000
66 Mecole Hardman KC BAL SNF
67 Darius Slayton NYG WAS TNF
68 Trent Sherfield SF PHI $3,200
69 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET GB MNF
70 Quintez Cephus DET GB MNF
71 Zach Pascal IND LAR $4,400
72 Bryan Edwards LV PIT $3,700
73 Anthony Miller HOU CLE $3,300
74 Danny Amendola HOU CLE $3,600
75 Chester Rogers TEN SEA $3,200
76 Henry Ruggs III LV PIT $4,200
77 Parris Campbell IND LAR $3,600
78 Emmanuel Sanders BUF MIA $4,000
79 Randall Cobb GB DET MNF
80 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB DET MNF
81 Devin Duvernay BAL KC SNF
82 Russell Gage ATL TB $4,800
83 Demarcus Robinson KC BAL SNF
84 Elijah Moore NYJ NE $3,500
85 Nico Collins HOU CLE $3,200
86 Gabriel Davis BUF MIA $3,900
87 Jalen Reagor PHI SF $4,100
88 A.J. Green ARI MIN $3,700
89 Zay Jones LV PIT $3,100
90 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL TB $3,200

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

