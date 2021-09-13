 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 2 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 2 TE rankings, starts, sits and Week 2 DST streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo updates his Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickup Rankings along with the latest NFL Injury News.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Week 2 TE Rankings

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Travis Kelce KC BAL SNF
2 Darren Waller LV PIT $7,600
3 George Kittle SF PHI $6,400
4 TJ Hockenson DET GB MNF
5 Mark Andrews BAL KC SNF
6 Tyler Higbee LAR IND $4,100
7 Rob Gronkowski TB ATL $4,700
8 Logan Thomas WAS NYG TNF
9 Noah Fant DEN JAX $4,200
10 Kyle Pitts ATL TB $5,200
11 Dallas Goedert PHI SF $4,600
12 Robert Tonyan GB DET MNF
13 Jonnu Smith NE NYJ $4,500
14 Dalton Schultz DAL LAC $3,300
15 Cole Kmet CHI CIN $3,700
16 Gerald Everett SEA TEN $3,600
16 Tyler Conklin MIN ARI $3,200
17 Pharaoh Brown HOU CLE $2,900
18 Austin Hooper CLE HOU $3,800
19 Evan Engram NYG WSH TNF
20 Mike Gesicki MIA BUF $4,000
21 Anthony Firkser TEN SEA $3,400
22 Hunter Henry NE NYJ $4,300
23 Juwan Johnson NO CAR $3,600
24 CJ Uzomah CIN CHI $3,000
25 Jared Cook LAC DAL $3,900
26 Adam Trautman NO CAR $3,000
27 Hayden Hurst ATL TB $3,800
28 Blake Jarwin DAL LAC $3,100
29 James O'Shaughnessy JAX DEN $2,700
30 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN JAX $2,900
31 Tyler Kroft NYJ NE $2,900
32 Dawson Knox BUF MIA $3,500
33 Will Dissly SEA IND $3,000
34 Jack Doyle IND SEA $3,100
35 Eric Ebron PIT LV $3,500
36 Blake Jarwin DAL LAC $3,100

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 DST Rankings

Week 2 DST Rankings

Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
1 Patriots NE DST NYJ $3,700
2 Broncos DEN DST JAX $3,800
3 Steelers PIT DST LV $3,000
4 Saints NO DST CAR $3,100
5 Buccaneers TB DST ATL $4,100
6 WAS Football Team WAS DST NYG TNF
7 Rams LAR DST IND $4,500
8 49ers SF DST PHI $3,600
9 Cardinals ARI DST MIN $2,900
10 Packers GB DST DET MNF
11 Browns CLE DST HOU $3,500
12 Bengals CIN DST CHI $2,900
13 Seahawks SEA DST TEN $3,000
14 Bears CHI DST CIN $2,800
15 Vikings MIN DST ARI $2,100
16 Bills BUF DST MIA $3,300

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

