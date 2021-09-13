NFL Week 2 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Week 2 TE Rankings Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC BAL SNF 2 Darren Waller LV PIT $7,600 3 George Kittle SF PHI $6,400 4 TJ Hockenson DET GB MNF 5 Mark Andrews BAL KC SNF 6 Tyler Higbee LAR IND $4,100 7 Rob Gronkowski TB ATL $4,700 8 Logan Thomas WAS NYG TNF 9 Noah Fant DEN JAX $4,200 10 Kyle Pitts ATL TB $5,200 11 Dallas Goedert PHI SF $4,600 12 Robert Tonyan GB DET MNF 13 Jonnu Smith NE NYJ $4,500 14 Dalton Schultz DAL LAC $3,300 15 Cole Kmet CHI CIN $3,700 16 Gerald Everett SEA TEN $3,600 16 Tyler Conklin MIN ARI $3,200 17 Pharaoh Brown HOU CLE $2,900 18 Austin Hooper CLE HOU $3,800 19 Evan Engram NYG WSH TNF 20 Mike Gesicki MIA BUF $4,000 21 Anthony Firkser TEN SEA $3,400 22 Hunter Henry NE NYJ $4,300 23 Juwan Johnson NO CAR $3,600 24 CJ Uzomah CIN CHI $3,000 25 Jared Cook LAC DAL $3,900 26 Adam Trautman NO CAR $3,000 27 Hayden Hurst ATL TB $3,800 28 Blake Jarwin DAL LAC $3,100 29 James O'Shaughnessy JAX DEN $2,700 30 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN JAX $2,900 31 Tyler Kroft NYJ NE $2,900 32 Dawson Knox BUF MIA $3,500 33 Will Dissly SEA IND $3,000 34 Jack Doyle IND SEA $3,100 35 Eric Ebron PIT LV $3,500 36 Blake Jarwin DAL LAC $3,100

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 2 DST Rankings

Week 2 DST Rankings Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Patriots NE DST NYJ $3,700 2 Broncos DEN DST JAX $3,800 3 Steelers PIT DST LV $3,000 4 Saints NO DST CAR $3,100 5 Buccaneers TB DST ATL $4,100 6 WAS Football Team WAS DST NYG TNF 7 Rams LAR DST IND $4,500 8 49ers SF DST PHI $3,600 9 Cardinals ARI DST MIN $2,900 10 Packers GB DST DET MNF 11 Browns CLE DST HOU $3,500 12 Bengals CIN DST CHI $2,900 13 Seahawks SEA DST TEN $3,000 14 Bears CHI DST CIN $2,800 15 Vikings MIN DST ARI $2,100 16 Bills BUF DST MIA $3,300

