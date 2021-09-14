Fortinet Championship Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Fortinet Championship is the first tournament of the new season, and with it comes precious FedExCup points. The field is more robust than previous years, consisting of World No. 1 Jon Rahm (+350) and Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama (+2200). Webb Simpson (+1400) is also teeing it up this week in Napa Valley, California. Formerly known as the Safeway Open, the Fortinet Championship will be played on the same course.

This week, we should have more longshots on the card as opposed to favorites. The average winning odds over the previous five years is +9900, with Stewart Cink as the longest last season at +20000 and Brendan Steele in 2017 being the shortest at +3300. Yes, Rahm is the best player in the field, that’s obvious - but I’ve never seen someone pre-tournament at this short of a number. He could win by 40 strokes, and I still wouldn’t think this is a good bet. The last three winners’ odds have been deeper than +6600 - having exposure to players down the betting board could be a good strategy this week. Betting after the first round is over may also do us well this week. Cink was four back when he won last season, Cameron Champ (+4500) was two back and Kevin Tway (+20000) was five off the lead after Thursday’s round.

Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over the previous 24 rounds, Munoz is in the top-third of the field in driving distance and fairways gained - if the past few tournaments of strong Off-the-Tee game rings true, Munoz should be right in the mix. Still, it’s his irons that attract me at his number and his ability to go low, ranking sixth in approach, fifth in opportunities gained and 15th in birdies or better gained over the previous two dozen rounds. He’s got an excellent opportunity to add another Fall Swing championship.

As mentioned in the DraftKings Preview article, Swafford feels mispriced with how well he finished last season. A golfer’s current form isn’t a prerequisite to winning here, but it helps. Swafford is third in approach over the previous 12 rounds and is a positive poa annua putter.

The California native had a solid season last year, even though he’s missed his previous three cuts. Before that, Hagy finished sixth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and 18th at the John Deere Classic. A runner-up at the challenging Honda Classic also shows Hagy can play well against fields stronger than this week.

