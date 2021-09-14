Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 Fortinet Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Andy Lack discuss their favorite 2021 Fortinet Championship DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS cash games and which should be deployed in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2021 Fortinet Championship — DraftKings Picks | Podcasts | Own Projections

Play in Swing Season One and Done League (Starts This Week)

2021 Fortinet Championship — BETS | PRICE TIERS | Dutch Open Picks (EURO)

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2021 Fortinet Championship: Key Stats

SG: Off The Tee

Proximity 75-125 Yards

SG: Approach

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2021 Fortinet Championship: Course

Course: Silverado Resort and Spa

Par 72

Yardage: 7,123

Greens: Poa/Bent

2021 Fortinet Championship: Past Winners

21 Cink -21

20 Champ -17

19 Tway -14

18 Steele -15

17 Steele -18

2021 Fortinet Championship DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 and ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, Sept 16

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2021 Fortinet Championship DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $12,100

High-End Values

Emiliano Grillo $8,900

Charley Hoffman $8,800

Second-Level Values

Doug Ghim $7,900

Taylor Moore $7,700

Mid-Level Values

Taylor Pendrith $7,400

Adam Svensson $7,200

Hudson Swafford $7,200

Scrub Values

Brandon Hagy $6,700

Kevin Tway $6,600

Austin Smotherman $6,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $600K Fresh Start [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF(IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.