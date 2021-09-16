NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 2

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 1 started and finished with exciting games, both of which betting on the underdog would’ve made you a profit on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dallas Cowboys covered the 9.5-point spread, and the Las Vegas Raiders won outright. Speaking of underdogs, Week 1 was record-setting for them. Nine underdogs won outright, and 12 covered the spread in Week 1, the most in the Super Bowl era. Overall, underdogs were 12-4 last week, and six teams that won 11-plus games last season - the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns - all lost.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

The Giants are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games against the NFC East.

The Giants are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games following an ATS loss.

The under is 5-0 in the Giants’ last five games following a straight up loss.

The under is 8-0 in the Giants’ previous eight games as an underdog.

The Washington Football Team is 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.

The Washington Football Team is 1-5 SU in their previous six games at home.

The Washington Football Team is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

The under is 4-0 in Washington’s previous four games as a favorite.

The under is 7-1 in Washington’s last eight home games.

The Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as road favorites.

The Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games overall.

The Patriots are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

The under is 4-1 in the Patriots’ last five games on the road.

The Jets are 1-7 SU in their last eight games at home.

The Jets are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as a home underdog.

The Jets are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games.

The over is 5-1 in the Jets’ previous six games against a team with a losing record.

The Texans are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

The Texans are 2-5-1 ATS in their previous eight games following a straight-up win.

The under is 5-2 in the Texans’ last seven games as an underdog.

The Browns are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

The Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

The under is 5-2 in the Browns’ last seven games as a favorite.

The Rams are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as favorites.

Since 2020, the Rams are 2-2 ATS and 2-2 SU as away favorites.

The Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played in Week 2.

The under is 5-0 in the Rams’ previous five games against a team with a losing record.

The Colts are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in Week 2.

The Colts are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games overall.

The Colts are 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a home underdog.

The under is 6-0 in the Colts’ previous six games against a team with a winning record.

The Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

The Saints are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games on the road.

Since 2020, the Saints are 4-3 ATS as away favorites with a +7.9 MOV.

The Saints are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games on grass.

The under is 4-0 in the Saints’ last four games.

The under is 7-1 in the Saints’ previous eight games following an ATS win.

The Panthers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog.

The Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

The Panthers are 2-6-1 ATS in the last nine games as a home underdog.

The under is 4-0 in the Panthers’ previous four games overall.

The Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

The Bills are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

The Bills are 5-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Since 2020, the Bills are 3-3 ATS as road favorites.

The under is 6-0 in the Bills’ previous six games following a SU loss.

The Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games as a home underdog.

The Dolphins are 6-0 ATS in their previous six home games.

The over is 5-0 in the Dolphins’ last five games against the Bills.

The 49ers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Since 2020, the 49ers are 5-4 ATS on the road with a MOV of +6.6.

The over is 5-0-1 in the 49ers’ previous six games as a road favorite.

The Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a home underdog.

The Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their previous four home games.

The under is 8-3 in the Eagles’ last 11 games overall.

The Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games.

The Raiders are 5-1 SU in their last six games on the road.

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

The over is 4-0 in the Raiders' previous four games as an underdog.

The over is 13-3-1 in the Raiders’ last 17 games overall.

The Steelers are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games following a SU win.

The Steelers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a favorite.

The over is 4-1 in the Steelers’ last five games overall.

The Broncos are 8-3 ATS against a team with a losing record.

The Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their last six games in Week 2.

The Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their previous six games following a SU win.

The under is 5-0 in the Broncos’ last five games as road favorites.

The Jaguars are 4-10 in their last 14 games in Week 2.

The Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Jaguars are 0-7 SU in their previous seven games at home.

The Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games following a SU win.

Joe Burrow has played 10 full games in his career and is 7-2-1 ATS.

The Bengals are 6-2 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Since 2020, the Bengals are 1-6-1 SU as away underdogs.

The under is 12-4-2 in the Bengals’ previous 18 games as a road underdog.

The Bears are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following a SU loss.

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

The Falcons are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The Falcons are 0-6 SU in their previous six games.

The Falcons are 14-2 ATS in their last 17 games in Week 2.

The under is 4-1 in the Falcons’ last five games as a road underdog.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five home games.

The Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following an ATS loss.

The over is 6-0 in the Buccaneers’ last six home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

The Vikings are 0-8 ATS in their last eight games.

The Vikings are 1-4 SU in their previous five games.

The Vikings are 1-4 ATS in their last five games on the road.

The Vikings are 0-6 in their last six games following an ATS loss.

The over is 4-0 in the Vikings’ previous four games.

The over is 9-0 in the Vikings’ last nine games following a SU loss.

The Cardinals are 9-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

The Cardinals are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games in Week 2.

The over is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ previous six home games.

The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games overall.

The Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record.

The over is 5-0 in the Cowboys’ previous five games as an underdog.

The under is 8-2 in the Cowboys’ last 10 road games against a team with a winning home record.

The Chargers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games overall.

The Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win.

The Chargers are 5-0 SU in their previous five games.

The under is 8-2 in the Chargers’ last 10 games as a home favorite.

The Titans are 0-4 ATS in their last four games overall.

The Titans are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine games against a team with a winning home record.

The over is 4-0 in the Titans’ last four games as a road underdog.

The Titans are 0-4 ATS in their last four games in September.

The over is 6-1 in the Titans’ previous seven road games.

The Seahawks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games in September.

The Seahawks are 1-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

The Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS win.

The under is 8-2 in the Seahawks’ last 10 games.

The Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games.

The Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Ravens.

The Chiefs are 2-9 ATS in their previous 11 games as a favorite.

The Chiefs are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games overall.

The over is 5-1 in the Chiefs’ previous six games following an ATS loss.

The Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

The Ravens are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine games.

The Ravens are 1-5 ATS in their last six games when playing at home against Kansas City.

The over is 4-1 in the Ravens’ last five home games.

The Lions are 6-13-1 ATS in their last 20 games in Week 2.

The Lions are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight Monday games.

The over is 7-1 in the Lions’ last eight games following a SU loss.

The Packers are 8-1 ATS in their previous nine games following a SU loss.

The Packers are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games in Week 2.

