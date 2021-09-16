 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Football Best Bets: Week 3 NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Julian Edlow gives his best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 3 of NCAA Football season.

By Julian Edlow
NCAA Football: Alabama at Miami Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 started off strong but ended with some really tough calls, including a bad 3-unit play on NC State. Here’s where I’m looking on the Week 3 card for college football.

Follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow — for betting analysis throughout both NFL and CFB season. Let’s make some money on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Posting plays on Thursday with analysis to follow.

UConn at Army

Army -33.5 (-115)

2-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

Alabama at Florida

Alabama 1H -7.5 (-115)

2-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

Auburn at Penn State

Penn State -4.5 (-115)

2-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

Purdue at Notre Dame

ND -7 (-110)

1-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

Mississippi State at Memphis

Memphis +3.5 (-115)

1-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

Nevada at Kansas State

Nevada Moneyline (-115)

1-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

