College Football Best Bets: Week 3 NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Week 2 started off strong but ended with some really tough calls, including a bad 3-unit play on NC State. Here’s where I’m looking on the Week 3 card for college football.

Follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow — for betting analysis throughout both NFL and CFB season. Let’s make some money on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Posting plays on Thursday with analysis to follow.

2-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

2-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

2-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

1-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

1-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

1-Unit Play on 9/16

Analysis to follow.

Place your college football bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.