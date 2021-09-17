NFL 2021 Week 2 DraftKings Picks: Fantasy Football Start, Sit, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Chris Raybon go position-by-position, providing their Week 2 DraftKings picks for the NFL Sunday Main Slate.
Week 2 DraftKings Research + Player Notes
2021 NFL Week 2 DraftKings Picks: Show Index
00:00 Intro
1:41 RB
14:08 DAL/LAC
28:48 Cheap RBs
41:22 WR
55:38 TE
1:04:17 STACKS/QB
1:11:34 DST
1:21:25 Play The Best Plays
2021 NFL Week 2 DraftKings Picks: — Tournament Plays (GPPs)
Tournament plays are more volatile players (boom or bust) who can help differentiate your lineup in giant GPPs. Mixing a few of these names, along with the safer cash-game options, is a great way to construct a GPP roster.
QB
Josh Allen ($7,200)
Dak Prescott ($6,800)
Teddy Bridgewater ($5,400)
RB
Christian McCaffrey $9,900
Najee Harris $6,300
Chris Carson $6,100
Darrell Henderson $5,700
WR
Keenan Allen $7,000
CeeDee Lamb $6,400
Allen Robinson $6,200
Jamison Crowder $4,500
K.J. Osborn $3,300
Donovan Peoples-Jones $3,000
TE
Tyler Higbee $4,100
Dalton Schultz $3,300
D/ST
Saints $3,100
Steelers $3,000
Cardinals $2,900
NOTE: Picks for Sunday’s main slate only
