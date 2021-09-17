NFL Picks: Week 2 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Things couldn’t have gone any better in Week 1 with all three of our underdog picks covering the spread. In fact, they all won outright, which could have led to some big paydays if you went a step further and made a wager on their moneylines. As we look ahead to Week 2, here are three more DraftKings Sportsbook underdogs to consider taking a chance on.

With a 31-10 lead at the half, it looked like the 49ers were going to roll to an easy win against the Lions in Week 1. Their offense went quiet in the second half, though, and the Lions made a push to only lose by eight points. Not only was their finish disappointing, but it was a costly win for the 49ers with running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) being lost for the season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles pulled off an impressive win over the Falcons. Jalen Hurts dominated both through the air and on the ground, adding 62 rushing yards to his 264 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Their defense shut down Matt Ryan and company, leaving the Falcons to score only six points. The Eagles are a more complete team this season and came out of Week 1 mostly healthy. Their defense should pose a much tougher foe for Jimmy Garoppolo, so don’t expect the 49ers to score in bunches again. Not only are the points appealing here, but the Eagles could win this game outright.

Russell Wilson was locked in last week against the Colts, completing 18 of 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Lockett hauled in two of those scores and racked up 100 receiving yards along the way. Chris Carson carried their ground attack, rushing 16 times for 91 yards. Just as impressive, though, was their defense holding the talented Jonathan Taylor to 56 yards on 17 carries.

The Seahawks’ run defense will have their work cut out for them again, this time against Derrick Henry. The Titans are coming off of an embarrassing 25-point loss to the Cardinals in which they had no answer for Kyler Murray. Wilson is also a mobile quarterback, which provides more problems for their defense. However, with the expectation that their offense continues to improve as Julio Jones becomes more familiar with his teammates, this could turn out to be a close contest.

The Bills started the season off on a sour note with a home loss to the Steelers. They were 7-1 at home last year, so seeing them drop a game in Buffalo is certainly a rare occurrence. Josh Allen had accuracy issues, completing just 30 of his 51 attempts for 270 yards and one touchdown. The Bills’ defense largely played well, but the Steelers used a touchdown return on a blocked punt to make a fourth-quarter comeback.

A road matchup against the Patriots was not an ideal situation to begin the season for the Dolphins. With that being said, they were 5-3 on the road last year and it was the first career start for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots were putting themselves in a position to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but a fumble by running back Damien Harris ended their comeback attempt.

One of the reasons why the Dolphins might be able to keep this game close is that they finally have some offensive firepower. First-round pick Jaylen Waddle posted 61 receiving yards in his debut and they should get back Will Fuller, who finished serving the final game of his suspension last week. It’s a fair expectation that Allen plays better in this game, so the Dolphins will likely need to score plenty of points to have a chance of covering.

