Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 2

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

5. Matt Ryan ($5,600)/Calvin Ridley ($7,500), Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For GPPs, this is my favorite stack on the slate. There’s a lot to hate with this pairing. Matt Ryan was terrible in Week 1, going 21-of-35 for 164 yards. The offensive line allowed a ton of pressure to the Eagles’ front and now they have to face the Buccaneers, who boast one of the best passing defenses in the league and can generate tons of pressure. DraftKings Sportsbook projects the Falcons for 20 points, right above the Jaguars, Jets, Lions, and Texans. Yuck.

That said, the Bucs are going to score points, as they have the highest implied total on the slate at 32 points. The Bucs’ defense is so stout in run defense that the Cowboys eschewed the run in Week 1. Ryan is going to pass, pass, and pass some more.

The target share is a concentrated one in Atlanta with Ridley and Kyle Pitts being the main pieces. Russell Gage could get busy from the slot in this one, as the matchup will be most favorable for him. If Gage is successful, that should open up more space for Ridley to operate. Last season, Ridley garnered a 24% target share, good for 15th in the league. He’s going to get fed regardless.

The Cowboys were able to torch the Bucs’ defense last week. In two games last season against Tampa Bay, Ryan went 34-of-39 for 356 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting and 29-of-44 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the second meeting. These teams know each other and Ryan has had success against them.

If Ryan and the Falcons' offense can score points, then that will make Tom Brady and the Buccaneers remain aggressive. This has the chance to be the highest-scoring game on the slate.

The probabilities favor the Bucs' defense smothering the Falcons' offense and blowing them out, though. There’s a reason why the spread is 12 points in favor of Tampa Bay and why this is only for GPPs.

The ownership level is going to be low on Ryan and Ridley, and if they pop off, it’s a stack that could vault one up the leaderboard if the other high-implied total games falter a bit. If going for this pairing, you will want to full game stack it.

4. Kirk Cousins ($6,200)/Justin Jefferson ($7,400), Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals

This game has a total of 51 on DraftKings Sportsbook, so plenty of points are expected. The Vikings would like to run Dalvin Cook as much as possible and play good defense, but Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense will likely prohibit them from turtling up.

That’s okay because Cousins isn’t afraid of an old-fashioned shootout. Over the last year, he’s attempted at least 40 passes five times, has gone over 300 yards six times, and has thrown at least three touchdowns in eight games.

The Cardinals love to play man-to-man defense, which is ideal for Justin Jefferson to feast.

As with Ryan and Ridley, this pairing should be very low-owned.

3. Dak Prescott ($6,800)/Amari Cooper ($6,800)/CeeDee Lamb ($6,400), Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

The creme de la creme of Week 2, this game has the highest DraftKings Sportsbook total on the slate at 54.5. The Chargers’ implied total opened at 27.5 and was quickly bet up to 29. It will be interesting to see what kind of movement happens by Sunday.

I get it. The Cowboys' defense stinks and the offense looked amazing against a stout Tampa Bay defense. Points will have to be scored in this one. With Michael Gallup out, the passing tree gets more condensed. Cooper saw 16 targets in Week 1 while Lamb got 15. Wowzers.

Now, there are some things to think about here. The offensive line gets Zack Martin back but loses La’el Collins. The Chargers’ rush defense isn’t as stout as the Bucs. Could the Cowboys fire up Ezekiel Elliott and try and play a more possession game to help the defense?

It’s definitely within the range of outcomes.

All the pieces in this game will likely be highly owned, which has me leaning away from it. That said, it’s a great environment and the stack will likely be one of the more productive ones on the slate.

2. Justin Herbert ($6,700)/Keenan Allen ($7,000)/Mike Williams ($6,100), Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

PFF graded the Cowboys’ pass rush as fourth-worst in Week 1. And they lost DeMarcus Lawrence, one of their best pass rushers during the week. The Chargers' offense must be licking their chops for this one.

Last week, Allen received 13 targets while Williams got 12. His route tree has definitely expanded from last year’s run straight and run fast one.

Things look pristine on paper for this stack to blow up. Ownership will reflect that, though, and this game will likely be the most popular one on the slate. I’m going to look for different ways to get exposure to this game. Maybe Austin Ekeler, who had seven red zone opportunities in Week 1 and is projected for low ownership, could be the way to go.

1. Josh Allen ($7,200)/Stefon Diggs ($7,700), Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

I wrote up the Allen/Diggs stack last week and I’m going right back to it.

The Steelers played a ton of zone last week and stymied the Bills’ passing attack to a degree. Not many teams can replicate that because of the pressure they can generate with their front four. That said, Allen attempted 51 passes and rushed nine times. Diggs received 13 targets. Volume and targets are king in fantasy and this duo is among the league leaders. Diggs had a 29.7% target share last season, which was second only to Davante Adams.

The Dolphins play more man-to-man defense, which is where Diggs absolutely feasts, as he is one of the best route runners in the game. In two games against the Dolphins last season, Diggs caught eight passes on 13 targets for 153 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting then hauled in seven of eight targets for 76 yards in the other, a game in which the Bills blew out Miami 56-26.

