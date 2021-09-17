NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 2

It’s Week 2 in the NFL, and I’m back again to survey each game for value player props. I’m going to buy into some narratives coming out of Week 1’s performances, but fade one guy who enjoyed a nice start to his season. Here are my favorite prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I hit both of my passing props last week and missed both of my rushing props, so I’m going to go back to the air here. Dalton looked surprisingly competent against a solid Rams defense, even if he barely eclipsed the 200-yard mark on Sunday night. Cincinnati’s secondary allowed Kirk Cousins to complete 36 of 49 passes last week for over 350 yards and comes in off a disappointing 2020. Though the Bears may opt to hand the ball to David Montgomery here and elect not to throw 50 times, I still think Dalton did a good enough job as a game manager in Week 1 to expect a decent enough performance to hit the over.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

It wasn’t the dream start to the season that Ryan Tannehill was looking for, but dare I say he was okay against a strong Arizona secondary with 212 yards and 60% of his passes completed? He turned the ball over three times — twice on fumbles — and still managed to move the ball and eclipse 200 yards. He will be relieved to face a Seahawks secondary that was one of the worst in 2020 and just allowed Carson Wentz to go for 251 yards and keep the Colts in last week’s game. Seattle did nothing to fix its woes back there, and it showed. Tennessee still has a lethal passing attack even without Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis this year and should have its first strong showing of the year.

This appears to be an overreaction to Week 1. Hyde played just 25 snaps for the Jaguars in Week 1, which is only 34% of all offensive plays. Denver was actually 11th against the rush last week judging by DVOA, and that makes me like this under even more. I think the Jaguars should be playing from behind for most of this one, and Urban Meyer should come to his senses and realize that James Robinson is good and deserves even more snaps than he got in Week 1. Hyde should be a very forgettable player this week.

Jefferson reminded us that he’s still incredibly talented and has a world of potential in Week 1 with some tantalizing routes and a solid 80 yards on two catches. While he was targeted just three times, he did play a resounding 69% of the Rams’ offensive snaps and appears to be a big part of this game plan. The Rams also showed a willingness to pass — a lot — and Jefferson is bound to get more targets with his talent and usage. I think this has the makings of a big year for the Florida product, and he should find success against a Colts secondary that looked downright awful in a Week 1 loss to the Seahawks.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is jetsfan196) and I may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.