Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Lineup Strategy for Phillies vs. Mets Showdown on September 19

Bryce Harper has put this team on his back and is willing the Phillies to the playoffs. No Rhys Hoskins? Doesn’t matter. Below average offense this season? Doesn’t matter. The Phillies have pitching and Harper. That shouldn’t be enough, but Harper is matching the productivity of five hitters.

Captain’s Picks

Bryce Harper ($16,500 CP) — It’s a showdown slate, so the lefty-lefty matchup is acceptable. Even if Bryce Harper wasn’t as hot as the sun, he would still be the top captain’s pick, but he is red hot, so matchups do not matter. Yesterday, he took a break from hitting home runs, and decided a single, double, and two RBIs were enough. Before July 1, Harper had a .384 wOBA, .237 ISO and a 141 wRC+. Those numbers are elite, but look at what happens when we reset the calendar to the beginning of July to the present — .480 wOBA, .378 ISO and a 203 wRC+. Those stats lead the league in each category. Also, Since July 1, Harper has a .356 wOBA, .153 ISO and a 123 wRC+ against southpaws. Finally, somehow no one knows that Bryce Harper is having an MVP season, but tonight is an opportunity for Harper to clue in the public on national TV.

Kyle Gibson ($15,000 CP) — Every once in a while Kyle Gibson has a stinker, but he’s been a very good pitcher for the last couple seasons. He struggled in his last start because of his old bugaboo, the long ball, but he struck out seven batters. If he limits home runs, then he should have plenty of upside. Sunday Night Baseball games have been notorious for their lack of offense this season. Batters are not taking these games seriously and several have spoken out about the annoyance of having to wait until Sunday evening to get the game over with. The Mets have been below average against right-handed pitching (96 wRC+ and .308 wOBA), but best best of all for Gibson, they’ve hit for very little power against right-handed pitching — .155 ISO.

Value Plays

Freddy Galvis ($7,000) — Since Sept. 1, Galvis has a .433 wOBA, .375 ISO and 172 wRC+. The middle infielder is not known for his power, but he’s homered four times, driven in eight runs and scored nine runs this month. Harper will get all of the credit if this team makes the playoffs, but let’s not forget to give Freddy some love. Against left-handed pitching, Galvis has a .343 wOBA, .219 ISO and 118 wRC+. If Galvis didn’t miss two months due to a quad injury, this would have been a career year for the 31-year-old.

Andrew McCutchen ($7,200) — This guy doesn’t age or at least against left-handed pitching he doesn’t — .451 wOBA, .349 ISO and a 184 wRC+. His splits are stark, against right-handed pitching he looks every bit of 34-years-old and 11 months — .273 wOBA, .150 ISO and a 69 wRC+. On Sunday night, he faces a lefty and he comes in slightly hot with a double in each of his last two games.

Fades

Jonathan Villar ($11,100 CP; $7,400) — Over the last week, Villar has been mentioned in articles as a popular value play and he was featured in a recent Waiver Wire article. That was then, this is now. Villar has gone from hot to not. He’s the opposite of Bryce Harper. Over the last 14 days, he has a .275 wOBA, .071 ISO and 75 wRC+, At this price, there are much better value options.

The Outcome

The Mets have nothing to play for. Being a spoiler isn’t much of a consolation and having to do it on Sunday night is a chore. The Mets publicly spoke out about being scheduled to play Sunday night games last month, so MLB and ESPN responded by adding two more Sunday night games to their schedule. The Mets are here so they don’t get fined, and the Phillies are battling for a playoff birth. We know how this ends.

Final Score: Phillies 5, Mets 2

