Fantasy Football Picks: Chiefs vs. Ravens DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

Week 2 Sunday night brings two powerhouse teams battling yet again in primetime, the Baltimore Ravens facing up against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens are battling a myriad of injuries, while the Chiefs have an entirely new offensive line this year to protect Patrick Mahomes. Let’s see how things shake out from a showdown perspective.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Tyreek Hill ($15,900 CP) - The quarterbacks are must-plays in this game, but to gain some leverage, we should be looking at Tyreek Hill, who can get behind this Ravens secondary which gave 243 total receiving yards to the Raiders’ wideouts. The Ravens’ secondary is banged up, and a lot of the roster percentage should gravitate towards Travis Kelce ($15,600 CP) after Darren Waller put up 19 targets last week. Last season, Hill scored 21.2 DKFP in Week 3 against Baltimore — Hill has a chance to replicate his Week 1 performance against this defense.

FLEX Plays

Patrick Mahomes ($12,600) - Stacking Mahomes with Hill is a must in a matchup where the Ravens allowed Derek Carr to pass for 491 yards last week. The Ravens blitzed early and often in Week 1, and Mahomes sports a 93.3 PFF grade against the blitz since he’s been in the league — that’s the highest of any eligible quarterback over that timeframe.

Fades

Sammy Watkins ($7,800) - The revenge narrative will probably fall short for Watkins-backers this week, especially if you’re chasing his week 1 performance. With little in-game experience with his new team, Watkins may struggle against his former team, an organization that saw him practice and play for the previous three seasons. Last week, he led the Ravens in targets, but Mark Andrews ($6,200) presents more value in this range. Kansas City gave up 10 total targets, seven receptions and 19 DKFP to the position last week.

THE OUTCOME

The Ravens have too many injuries to overcome, especially losing LT Ronnie Stanley. According to PFF.com, the Ravens are losing the second-highest pass blocker amongst tackles since 2018. It may be another long night for the Ravens.

Final Score: Kansas City Chiefs 31, Baltimore Ravens 21

