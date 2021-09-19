2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups, Adds

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa recap Week 2 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 3, the major injuries and debate the top Week 3 waiver wire pickups at running back and wide receiver.

2021 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Sony Michel James White Leonard Fournette JD McKissic Latavius Murray Zack Moss Cordarrelle Patterson Kenneth Gainwell Tony Jones Mark Ingram Nyheim Hines

2021 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Sterling Shepard Henry Ruggs III Jamison Crowder Tim Patrick K.J. Osborn Rondale Moore Curtis Samuel (STASH) Zach Pascal Donovan Peoples-Jones Nelson Agholor Terrace Marshall Christian Kirk

2021 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Austin Hooper Dalton Schultz Tyler Conklin Maxx Williams

2021 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Justin Fields at CLE Teddy Bridgewater vs. NYJ Daniel Jones vs. ATL Sam Darnold at HOU Derek Carr vs. MIA

2021 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

DEN vs. NYJ CAR at HOU ARZ at JAX LV vs. MIA ATL at NYG

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

