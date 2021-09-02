2021 NFL Predictions — 2021 AFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson recap their 2020 AFC results then go team-by-team and make their 2021 AFC Win Total picks, NFL Playoff picks, Division Winner picks, and Conference Champion picks.
2021 Win Total Picks: Show Index
00:00 Update
00:32 Intro
5:44 BAL
17:47 CLE
28:41 PIT
37:43 CIN
44:46 KC
55:47 LAC/HERBERT GIVEAWAY
1:18:28 DEN
1:25:43 LV
1:31:31 BUF
1:41:12 MIA
1:53:17 NE
2:01:16 NYJ
2:13:19 TEN
2:20:18 IND
2:23:21 JAX
2:29: 54 HOU
2:32:55 AFC Championship Picks
2021 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.
NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin
Over/Under: 11
Playoffs: -300
Division: +110
Conference: +600
Super Bowl: +1400
Mayo: UNDER
Feinberg: UNDER
Cust: OVER
Coin: OVER
Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -225
Division: +155
Conference: +800
Super Bowl: +1600
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: OVER
Coin: UNDER
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +140
Division: +500
Conference: +2500
Super Bowl: +4500
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: UNDER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: UNDER
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +500
Division: +2500
Conference: +6500
Super Bowl: +15000
Mayo: UNDER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: OVER
AFC North Division Winner
Mayo: Steelers
Feinberg: Browns
Cust: Ravens
Over/Under: 12.5
Playoffs: -1000
Division: -250
Conference: +250
Super Bowl: +500
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: UNDER
Over/Under: 9.5
Playoffs: +105
Division: +450
Conference: +1600
Super Bowl: +3000
Mayo: UNDER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: OVER
Coin: OVER
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +115
Division: +450
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +4500
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: UNDER
Over/Under: 7
Playoffs: +350
Division: +2200
Conference: +4000
Super Bowl: +10000
Mayo: UNDER
Feinberg: UNDER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: Over
AFC West Division Winner
Mayo: Chiefs
Feinberg: Chiefs
Cust: Chargers
Over/Under: 11
Playoffs: -350
Division: -160
Conference: +500
Super Bowl: +1000
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: UNDER
Over/Under: 9.5
Playoffs: +110
Division: +350
Conference: +1800
Super Bowl: +3500
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: OVER
Over/Under: 9.5
Playoffs: +110
Division: +350
Conference: +1800
Super Bowl: +3500
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: OVER
Coin: OVER
Over/Under: 6
Playoffs: +550
Division: +2500
Conference: +7500
Super Bowl: +15000
Mayo: UNDER
Feinberg: UNDER
Cust: OVER
Coin: UNDER
AFC East Division Winner
Mayo: Bills
Feinberg: Bills
Cust: Patriots
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: -150
Division: -115
Conference: +1500
Super Bowl: +3000
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: OVER
Cust: OVER
Coin: UNDER
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: -120
Division: +150
Conference: +1800
Super Bowl: +3500
Mayo: OVER
Feinberg: UNDER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: OVER
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +300
Division: +650
Conference: +6000
Super Bowl: +13000
Mayo: UNDER
Feinberg: UNDER
Cust: UNDER
Coin: UNDER
Over/Under: 4
Playoffs: +800
Division: +3000
Conference: +15000
Super Bowl: +30000
Mayo: UNDER
Feinberg: UNDER
Cust: OVER
Coin: UNDER
AFC South Division Winner
Mayo: Titans
Feinberg: Titans
Cust: Titans
2021 AFC Championship Game Picks
Mayo: KC over PIT
Feinberg: KC over CLE
Cust: BAL over LAC
