2021 NFL Predictions — 2021 AFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson recap their 2020 AFC results then go team-by-team and make their 2021 AFC Win Total picks, NFL Playoff picks, Division Winner picks, and Conference Champion picks.

2021 Win Total Picks: Show Index

00:00 Update

00:32 Intro

5:44 BAL

17:47 CLE

28:41 PIT

37:43 CIN

44:46 KC

55:47 LAC/HERBERT GIVEAWAY

1:18:28 DEN

1:25:43 LV

1:31:31 BUF

1:41:12 MIA

1:53:17 NE

2:01:16 NYJ

2:13:19 TEN

2:20:18 IND

2:23:21 JAX

2:29: 54 HOU

2:32:55 AFC Championship Picks

2021 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet

Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under: 11

Playoffs: -300

Division: +110

Conference: +600

Super Bowl: +1400

Mayo: UNDER

Feinberg: UNDER

Cust: OVER

Coin: OVER

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 10.5

Playoffs: -225

Division: +155

Conference: +800

Super Bowl: +1600

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: OVER

Coin: UNDER

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +140

Division: +500

Conference: +2500

Super Bowl: +4500

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: UNDER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: UNDER

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +500

Division: +2500

Conference: +6500

Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: UNDER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: OVER

AFC North Division Winner

Mayo: Steelers

Feinberg: Browns

Cust: Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under: 12.5

Playoffs: -1000

Division: -250

Conference: +250

Super Bowl: +500

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: UNDER

Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under: 9.5

Playoffs: +105

Division: +450

Conference: +1600

Super Bowl: +3000

Mayo: UNDER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: OVER

Coin: OVER

Denver Broncos

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +115

Division: +450

Conference: +2200

Super Bowl: +4500

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: UNDER

Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under: 7

Playoffs: +350

Division: +2200

Conference: +4000

Super Bowl: +10000

Mayo: UNDER

Feinberg: UNDER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: Over

AFC West Division Winner

Mayo: Chiefs

Feinberg: Chiefs

Cust: Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under: 11

Playoffs: -350

Division: -160

Conference: +500

Super Bowl: +1000

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: UNDER

Miami Dolphins

Over/Under: 9.5

Playoffs: +110

Division: +350

Conference: +1800

Super Bowl: +3500

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: OVER

New England Patriots

Over/Under: 9.5

Playoffs: +110

Division: +350

Conference: +1800

Super Bowl: +3500

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: OVER

Coin: OVER

New York Jets

Over/Under: 6

Playoffs: +550

Division: +2500

Conference: +7500

Super Bowl: +15000

Mayo: UNDER

Feinberg: UNDER

Cust: OVER

Coin: UNDER

AFC East Division Winner

Mayo: Bills

Feinberg: Bills

Cust: Patriots

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: -150

Division: -115

Conference: +1500

Super Bowl: +3000

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: OVER

Cust: OVER

Coin: UNDER

Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: -120

Division: +150

Conference: +1800

Super Bowl: +3500

Mayo: OVER

Feinberg: UNDER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: OVER

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +300

Division: +650

Conference: +6000

Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: UNDER

Feinberg: UNDER

Cust: UNDER

Coin: UNDER

Houston Texans

Over/Under: 4

Playoffs: +800

Division: +3000

Conference: +15000

Super Bowl: +30000

Mayo: UNDER

Feinberg: UNDER

Cust: OVER

Coin: UNDER

AFC South Division Winner

Mayo: Titans

Feinberg: Titans

Cust: Titans

2021 AFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: KC over PIT

Feinberg: KC over CLE

Cust: BAL over LAC

