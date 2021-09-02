NFL Week 1 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 1 — Rankings | RB | WR | QB | TE | DST | Projections

2021 NFL Bets — Prop Picks Contest | NFC Wins | AFC Wins

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Play in RAKE FREE Week 1 PME DraftKings League

DRAFT RANKS LIST — Top 150 | RB | WR | QB | TE | DraftKings Strategy

Week 1 — Player Props | DK STACKS | RB | WR | QB | TE | DK Tools

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Week 1 RB Rankings Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Christian McCaffrey CAR RB NYJ $9,500 Alvin Kamara NO RB GB $8,600 Dalvin Cook MIN RB CIN $9,100 Derrick Henry TEN RB ARI $8,800 Nick Chubb CLE RB KC $7,200 Aaron Jones GB RB NO $6,800 Austin Ekeler LAC RB WAS $7,000 Najee Harris PIT RB BUF $6,300 Chris Carson SEA RB IND $5,900 Antonio Gibson WAS RB LAC $5,900 Joe Mixon CIN RB MIN $6,200 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB TB TNF Jonathan Taylor IND RB SEA $8,000 Gus Edwards BAL RB LV MNF James Robinson JAX RB HOU $6,400 Mike Davis ATL RB PHI $5,400 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB CLE $6,600 Saquon Barkley NYG RB DEN $7,800 Damien Harris NE RB MIA $5,200 Miles Sanders PHI RB ATL $6,500 Raheem Mostert SF RB DET $5,800 David Montgomery CHI RB LAR SNF Javonte Williams DEN RB NYG $4,000 D'Andre Swift DET RB SF $6,900 Darrell Henderson LAR RB CHI SNF Ronald Jones TB RB DAL TNF Myles Gaskin MIA RB NE $6,000 Kareem Hunt CLE RB KC $5,500 Chase Edmonds ARI RB TEN $4,600 Josh Jacobs LV RB BAL MNF Trey Sermon SF RB DET $4,500 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB CAR $4,900 Melvin Gordon DEN RB NYG $5,300 Jamaal Williams DET RB SF $4,500 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB JAX $4,700 JD McKissic WAS RB LAC $5,100 AJ Dillon GB RB NO $4,000 James Conner ARI RB TEN $4,500 David Johnson HOU RB JAX $5,700 James White NE RB MIA $4,400 Zack Moss BUF RB PIT $4,600 Gio Bernard TB RB DAL TNF Michael Carter NYJ RB CAR $4,000 Sony Michel LAR RB CHI $4,800 Leonard Fournette TB RB DAL TNF Kenyan Drake LV RB BAL MNF Devontae Booker NYG RB DEN $4,000 Carlos Hyde JAX RB HOU $4,000 Alexander Mattison MIN RB CIN $5,000 Ty Johnson NYJ RB CAR $4,400 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB MIA $4,000 Boston Scott PHI RB ATL $4,000 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB NE $4,300 Devin Singletary BUF RB PIT $4,700 Darrel Williams KC RB CLE $4,800 Tony Pollard DAL RB TB TNF Latavius Murray NO RB GB $4,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.