NFL Week 1 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Week 1 RB Rankings
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Opp
|Salary
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Opp
|Salary
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|NYJ
|$9,500
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|GB
|$8,600
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|CIN
|$9,100
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|ARI
|$8,800
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|KC
|$7,200
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|NO
|$6,800
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|WAS
|$7,000
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|BUF
|$6,300
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|IND
|$5,900
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|LAC
|$5,900
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|MIN
|$6,200
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|TB
|TNF
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|SEA
|$8,000
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|LV
|MNF
|James Robinson
|JAX
|RB
|HOU
|$6,400
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|RB
|PHI
|$5,400
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|CLE
|$6,600
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|DEN
|$7,800
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|MIA
|$5,200
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|ATL
|$6,500
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|DET
|$5,800
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|LAR
|SNF
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|NYG
|$4,000
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|SF
|$6,900
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|CHI
|SNF
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|RB
|DAL
|TNF
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|NE
|$6,000
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|KC
|$5,500
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|TEN
|$4,600
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|BAL
|MNF
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|DET
|$4,500
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|RB
|CAR
|$4,900
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|RB
|NYG
|$5,300
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|SF
|$4,500
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|JAX
|$4,700
|JD McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|LAC
|$5,100
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|NO
|$4,000
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|TEN
|$4,500
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|JAX
|$5,700
|James White
|NE
|RB
|MIA
|$4,400
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|PIT
|$4,600
|Gio Bernard
|TB
|RB
|DAL
|TNF
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|CAR
|$4,000
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|CHI
|$4,800
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|DAL
|TNF
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|BAL
|MNF
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|RB
|DEN
|$4,000
|Carlos Hyde
|JAX
|RB
|HOU
|$4,000
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|CIN
|$5,000
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|CAR
|$4,400
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|MIA
|$4,000
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|ATL
|$4,000
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|NE
|$4,300
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|PIT
|$4,700
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|CLE
|$4,800
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|TB
|TNF
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|RB
|GB
|$4,300
