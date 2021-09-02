 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 1 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 1 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Week 1 RB Rankings

Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Christian McCaffrey CAR RB NYJ $9,500
Alvin Kamara NO RB GB $8,600
Dalvin Cook MIN RB CIN $9,100
Derrick Henry TEN RB ARI $8,800
Nick Chubb CLE RB KC $7,200
Aaron Jones GB RB NO $6,800
Austin Ekeler LAC RB WAS $7,000
Najee Harris PIT RB BUF $6,300
Chris Carson SEA RB IND $5,900
Antonio Gibson WAS RB LAC $5,900
Joe Mixon CIN RB MIN $6,200
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB TB TNF
Jonathan Taylor IND RB SEA $8,000
Gus Edwards BAL RB LV MNF
James Robinson JAX RB HOU $6,400
Mike Davis ATL RB PHI $5,400
Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB CLE $6,600
Saquon Barkley NYG RB DEN $7,800
Damien Harris NE RB MIA $5,200
Miles Sanders PHI RB ATL $6,500
Raheem Mostert SF RB DET $5,800
David Montgomery CHI RB LAR SNF
Javonte Williams DEN RB NYG $4,000
D'Andre Swift DET RB SF $6,900
Darrell Henderson LAR RB CHI SNF
Ronald Jones TB RB DAL TNF
Myles Gaskin MIA RB NE $6,000
Kareem Hunt CLE RB KC $5,500
Chase Edmonds ARI RB TEN $4,600
Josh Jacobs LV RB BAL MNF
Trey Sermon SF RB DET $4,500
Tevin Coleman NYJ RB CAR $4,900
Melvin Gordon DEN RB NYG $5,300
Jamaal Williams DET RB SF $4,500
Phillip Lindsay HOU RB JAX $4,700
JD McKissic WAS RB LAC $5,100
AJ Dillon GB RB NO $4,000
James Conner ARI RB TEN $4,500
David Johnson HOU RB JAX $5,700
James White NE RB MIA $4,400
Zack Moss BUF RB PIT $4,600
Gio Bernard TB RB DAL TNF
Michael Carter NYJ RB CAR $4,000
Sony Michel LAR RB CHI $4,800
Leonard Fournette TB RB DAL TNF
Kenyan Drake LV RB BAL MNF
Devontae Booker NYG RB DEN $4,000
Carlos Hyde JAX RB HOU $4,000
Alexander Mattison MIN RB CIN $5,000
Ty Johnson NYJ RB CAR $4,400
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB MIA $4,000
Boston Scott PHI RB ATL $4,000
Salvon Ahmed MIA RB NE $4,300
Devin Singletary BUF RB PIT $4,700
Darrel Williams KC RB CLE $4,800
Tony Pollard DAL RB TB TNF
Latavius Murray NO RB GB $4,300

