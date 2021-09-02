NFL Week 1 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 QB Rankings

Week 1 QB Rankings Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Lamar Jackson BAL QB LV MNF Patrick Mahomes KC QB CLE $8,100 Kyler Murray ARI QB TEN $7,600 Tom Brady TB QB DAL TNF Josh Allen BUF QB PIT $7,400 Aaron Rodgers GB QB NO $6,800 Russell Wilson SEA QB IND $7,000 Dak Prescott DAL QB DAL TNF Jalen Hurts PHI QB ATL $6,400 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB ARI $6,500 Justin Herbert LAC QB WAS $6,700 Matt Ryan ATL QB PHI $6,000 Matthew Stafford LAR QB CHI SNF Joe Burrow CIN QB MIN $5,700 Sam Darnold CAR QB NYJ $5,000 Trevor Lawrence JAX QB HOU $6,200 Kirk Cousins MIN QB CIN $6,300 Zach Wilson NYJ QB CAR $5,000 Jameis Winston NO QB GB $5,200 Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB BUF $6,100 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB NE $5,400 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB DET $5,500 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB LAC $5,500 Baker Mayfield CLE QB KC $5,900 Daniel Jones NYG QB DEN $5,300 Mac Jones NE QB MIA $4,400 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB NYG $4,800 Derek Carr LV QB BAL MNF Tyrod Taylor HOU QB JAX $5,300 Carson Wentz IND QB SEA $5,600 Andy Dalton CHI QB LAR SNF Jared Goff DET QB SF $5,100

