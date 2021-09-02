 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 1 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 1 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 QB Rankings

Week 1 QB Rankings

Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Lamar Jackson BAL QB LV MNF
Patrick Mahomes KC QB CLE $8,100
Kyler Murray ARI QB TEN $7,600
Tom Brady TB QB DAL TNF
Josh Allen BUF QB PIT $7,400
Aaron Rodgers GB QB NO $6,800
Russell Wilson SEA QB IND $7,000
Dak Prescott DAL QB DAL TNF
Jalen Hurts PHI QB ATL $6,400
Ryan Tannehill TEN QB ARI $6,500
Justin Herbert LAC QB WAS $6,700
Matt Ryan ATL QB PHI $6,000
Matthew Stafford LAR QB CHI SNF
Joe Burrow CIN QB MIN $5,700
Sam Darnold CAR QB NYJ $5,000
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB HOU $6,200
Kirk Cousins MIN QB CIN $6,300
Zach Wilson NYJ QB CAR $5,000
Jameis Winston NO QB GB $5,200
Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB BUF $6,100
Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB NE $5,400
Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB DET $5,500
Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB LAC $5,500
Baker Mayfield CLE QB KC $5,900
Daniel Jones NYG QB DEN $5,300
Mac Jones NE QB MIA $4,400
Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB NYG $4,800
Derek Carr LV QB BAL MNF
Tyrod Taylor HOU QB JAX $5,300
Carson Wentz IND QB SEA $5,600
Andy Dalton CHI QB LAR SNF
Jared Goff DET QB SF $5,100

