NFL Week 1 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Week 1 WR Rankings Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Davante Adams GB WR NO $8,300 Calvin Ridley ATL WR PHI $7,900 Tyreek Hill KC WR CLE $8,200 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR TEN $7,800 Stefon Diggs BUF WR PIT $7,600 Justin Jefferson MIN WR CIN $7,700 DK Metcalf SEA WR IND $7,500 Terry McLaurin WAS WR LAC $6,400 A.J. Brown TEN WR ARI $7,100 Keenan Allen LAC WR WAS $6,900 Allen Robinson CHI WR LAR SNF CeeDee Lamb DAL WR TB TNF Adam Thielen MIN WR CIN $7,000 Tyler Lockett SEA WR IND $6,700 Diontae Johnson PIT WR BUF $6,300 Cooper Kupp DAL WR LAR TNF Mike Evans TB WR DAL TNF Amari Cooper DAL WR TB TNF DJ Moore CAR WR NYJ $6,100 Robert Woods LAR WR CHI SNF Julio Jones TEN WR ARI $6,800 Deebo Samuel SF WR DET $5,900 Brandin Cooks HOU WR JAX $5,300 Robby Anderson CAR WR NYJ $5,700 Corey Davis NYJ WR CAR $4,900 Tee Higgins CIN WR MIN $4,700 Marvin Jones JAC WR HOU $3,600 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR DET $5,700 Courtland Sutton DEN WR NYG $5,200 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR MIN $4,800 Marquez Callaway NO WR GB $3,400 DeVonta Smith PHI WR ATL $4,500 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR NYG $4,800 Michael Pittman IND WR SEA $4,100 Antonio Brown TB WR DAL TNF Chase Claypool PIT WR BUF $5,600 Marquise Brown BAL WR LV MNF Tyler Boyd CIN WR MIN $5,200 Jarvis Landry CLE WR KC $6,000 Laviska Shenault JAC WR HOU $5,000 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR BUF $6,200 Odell Beckham CLE WR KC $5,400 Michael Gallup DAL WR TB TNF Jakobi Meyers NE WR MIA $5,100 Sterling Shepard NYG WR DEN $5,100 Curtis Samuel WAS WR LAC $4,900 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR NE $3,600 DeVante Parker MIA WR NE $5,500 Cole Beasley BUF WR PIT $4,400 DJ Chark JAC WR HOU $5,800 Kenny Golladay NYG WR DEN $5,600 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR CAR $4,600 Mecole Hardman KC WR CLE $4,800 Henry Ruggs LV WR BAL MNF Parris Campbell IND WR SEA $3,700 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR SF $3,000 Tyrell Williams DET WR SF $4,400 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR PIT $4,100 Randall Cobb GB WR NO $3,900 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR GB $4,900 Darnell Mooney CHI WR LAR SNF Devin Duvernay BAL WR LV MNF Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR KC $3,000 Russell Gage ATL WR PHI $5,300 Bryan Edwards LV WR BAL MNF Terrace Marshall CAR WR NYJ $3,000 Nelson Agholor NE WR MIA $4,500 Demarcus Robinson KC WR CLE $4,300 Elijah Moore NYJ WR CAR $3,000 Nico Collins HOU WR JAX $3,600 Rondale Moore ARI WR TEN $3,000 Gabriel Davis BUF WR PIT $3,400 Jalen Reagor PHI WR ATL $3,700 A.J. Green ARI WR TEN $3,800 Mike Williams LAC WR WAS $5,500 Zach Pascal IND WR SEA $3,700 Darius Slayton NYG WR DEN $3,800 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR PHI $3,400 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR NO $3,700

