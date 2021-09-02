 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 1 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 1 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Week 1 WR Rankings

Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Davante Adams GB WR NO $8,300
Calvin Ridley ATL WR PHI $7,900
Tyreek Hill KC WR CLE $8,200
DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR TEN $7,800
Stefon Diggs BUF WR PIT $7,600
Justin Jefferson MIN WR CIN $7,700
DK Metcalf SEA WR IND $7,500
Terry McLaurin WAS WR LAC $6,400
A.J. Brown TEN WR ARI $7,100
Keenan Allen LAC WR WAS $6,900
Allen Robinson CHI WR LAR SNF
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR TB TNF
Adam Thielen MIN WR CIN $7,000
Tyler Lockett SEA WR IND $6,700
Diontae Johnson PIT WR BUF $6,300
Cooper Kupp DAL WR LAR TNF
Mike Evans TB WR DAL TNF
Amari Cooper DAL WR TB TNF
DJ Moore CAR WR NYJ $6,100
Robert Woods LAR WR CHI SNF
Julio Jones TEN WR ARI $6,800
Deebo Samuel SF WR DET $5,900
Brandin Cooks HOU WR JAX $5,300
Robby Anderson CAR WR NYJ $5,700
Corey Davis NYJ WR CAR $4,900
Tee Higgins CIN WR MIN $4,700
Marvin Jones JAC WR HOU $3,600
Brandon Aiyuk SF WR DET $5,700
Courtland Sutton DEN WR NYG $5,200
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR MIN $4,800
Marquez Callaway NO WR GB $3,400
DeVonta Smith PHI WR ATL $4,500
Jerry Jeudy DEN WR NYG $4,800
Michael Pittman IND WR SEA $4,100
Antonio Brown TB WR DAL TNF
Chase Claypool PIT WR BUF $5,600
Marquise Brown BAL WR LV MNF
Tyler Boyd CIN WR MIN $5,200
Jarvis Landry CLE WR KC $6,000
Laviska Shenault JAC WR HOU $5,000
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR BUF $6,200
Odell Beckham CLE WR KC $5,400
Michael Gallup DAL WR TB TNF
Jakobi Meyers NE WR MIA $5,100
Sterling Shepard NYG WR DEN $5,100
Curtis Samuel WAS WR LAC $4,900
Jaylen Waddle MIA WR NE $3,600
DeVante Parker MIA WR NE $5,500
Cole Beasley BUF WR PIT $4,400
DJ Chark JAC WR HOU $5,800
Kenny Golladay NYG WR DEN $5,600
Jamison Crowder NYJ WR CAR $4,600
Mecole Hardman KC WR CLE $4,800
Henry Ruggs LV WR BAL MNF
Parris Campbell IND WR SEA $3,700
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR SF $3,000
Tyrell Williams DET WR SF $4,400
Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR PIT $4,100
Randall Cobb GB WR NO $3,900
Tre'Quan Smith NO WR GB $4,900
Darnell Mooney CHI WR LAR SNF
Devin Duvernay BAL WR LV MNF
Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR KC $3,000
Russell Gage ATL WR PHI $5,300
Bryan Edwards LV WR BAL MNF
Terrace Marshall CAR WR NYJ $3,000
Nelson Agholor NE WR MIA $4,500
Demarcus Robinson KC WR CLE $4,300
Elijah Moore NYJ WR CAR $3,000
Nico Collins HOU WR JAX $3,600
Rondale Moore ARI WR TEN $3,000
Gabriel Davis BUF WR PIT $3,400
Jalen Reagor PHI WR ATL $3,700
A.J. Green ARI WR TEN $3,800
Mike Williams LAC WR WAS $5,500
Zach Pascal IND WR SEA $3,700
Darius Slayton NYG WR DEN $3,800
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR PHI $3,400
Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR NO $3,700

