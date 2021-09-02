NFL Week 1 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 1 — Rankings | RB | WR | QB | TE | DST | Projections

2021 NFL Bets — Prop Picks Contest | NFC Wins | AFC Wins

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Play in RAKE FREE Week 1 PME DraftKings League

DRAFT RANKS LIST — Top 150 | RB | WR | QB | TE | DraftKings Strategy

Week 1 — Player Props | DK STACKS | RB | WR | QB | TE | DK Tools

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Week 1 TE Rankings Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Travis Kelce KC TE CLE $8,300 George Kittle SF TE DET $6,300 Darren Waller LV TE BAL MNF Mark Andrews BAL TE LV MNF Kyle Pitts ATL TE PHI $4,400 Tyler Higbee LAR TE CHI SNF Logan Thomas WAS TE LAC $4,600 TJ Hockenson DET TE SF $4,900 Robert Tonyan GB TE NO $4,200 Mike Gesicki MIA TE NE $4,500 Dallas Goedert PHI TE ATL $4,800 Jonnu Smith NE TE MIA $4,100 Tyler Kroft NYJ TE CAR $2,500 Evan Engram NYG TE DEN $4,100 Rob Gronkowski TB TE DAL TNF Anthony Firkser TEN TE ARI $3,200 Austin Hooper CLE TE KC $4,000 Gerald Everett SEA TE IND $3,400 Cole Kmet CHI TE LAR SNF Hunter Henry NE TE MIA $4,700 CJ Uzomah CIN TE MIN $3,000 Hayden Hurst ATL TE PHI $3,700 Zach Ertz PHI TE ATL $3,800 Eric Ebron PIT TE BUF $3,900 Jared Cook LAC TE WAS $3,800 Blake Jarwin DAL TE TB TNF Chris Herndon MIN TE CIN $3,300 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE SEA $2,900

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 DST Rankings

Week 1 DST Rankings Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Rams LAR DST CHI SNF 49ers SF DST DET $4,200 Ravens BAL DST LV MNF Broncos DEN DST NYG $3,300 Chargers LAC DST WAS $3,100 Bills BUF DST PIT $2,500 Patriots NE DST MIA $3,900 Steelers PIT DST BUF $2,800 Panthers CAR DST NYJ $3,600 WAS Football Team WAS DST LAC $3,200 Packers GB DST NO $3,500 Dolphins MIA DST NE $2,900 Chiefs KC DST CLE $3,000 Buccaneers TB DST DAL TNF Colts IND DST SEA $2,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.