NFL Week 1 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 1 TE rankings, starts, sits and Week 1 DST streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Week 1 TE Rankings

Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Travis Kelce KC TE CLE $8,300
George Kittle SF TE DET $6,300
Darren Waller LV TE BAL MNF
Mark Andrews BAL TE LV MNF
Kyle Pitts ATL TE PHI $4,400
Tyler Higbee LAR TE CHI SNF
Logan Thomas WAS TE LAC $4,600
TJ Hockenson DET TE SF $4,900
Robert Tonyan GB TE NO $4,200
Mike Gesicki MIA TE NE $4,500
Dallas Goedert PHI TE ATL $4,800
Jonnu Smith NE TE MIA $4,100
Tyler Kroft NYJ TE CAR $2,500
Evan Engram NYG TE DEN $4,100
Rob Gronkowski TB TE DAL TNF
Anthony Firkser TEN TE ARI $3,200
Austin Hooper CLE TE KC $4,000
Gerald Everett SEA TE IND $3,400
Cole Kmet CHI TE LAR SNF
Hunter Henry NE TE MIA $4,700
CJ Uzomah CIN TE MIN $3,000
Hayden Hurst ATL TE PHI $3,700
Zach Ertz PHI TE ATL $3,800
Eric Ebron PIT TE BUF $3,900
Jared Cook LAC TE WAS $3,800
Blake Jarwin DAL TE TB TNF
Chris Herndon MIN TE CIN $3,300
Mo Alie-Cox IND TE SEA $2,900

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 1 DST Rankings

Week 1 DST Rankings

Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
Rams LAR DST CHI SNF
49ers SF DST DET $4,200
Ravens BAL DST LV MNF
Broncos DEN DST NYG $3,300
Chargers LAC DST WAS $3,100
Bills BUF DST PIT $2,500
Patriots NE DST MIA $3,900
Steelers PIT DST BUF $2,800
Panthers CAR DST NYJ $3,600
WAS Football Team WAS DST LAC $3,200
Packers GB DST NO $3,500
Dolphins MIA DST NE $2,900
Chiefs KC DST CLE $3,000
Buccaneers TB DST DAL TNF
Colts IND DST SEA $2,300

