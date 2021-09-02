Patrick Cantlay holds slight lead over Jon Rahm at TOUR Championship: Results, recaps, highlights from the PGA TOUR

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Round 1 Recap — Thursday

Patrick Cantlay off to fast start at TOUR Championship

Cantlay ($13,400; 48 DKFP) played well with the lead on Thursday, firing a three-under 67 at the TOUR Championship to take a two-shot lead into Friday’s second round. The BMW Championship winner and current FedEx Cup leader started the say at 10-under with his standing and carded four birdies against just one bogey to get to -13, two strokes better than Jon Rahm ($13,000; 44.5 DKFP). He started off at -6, down in fourth place in the standings, but is right in contention thanks to a five-under 65, which included four birdies on a bogey-free back nine. Bryson DeChambeau ($12,300; 38.5 DKFP) and Harris English ($8,700; 49 DKFP) sit in a tie for third at -8. — Kenny Ducey

Daniel Berger slow out of the gate at TOUR Championship

Many had high hopes for Berger ($5,800; 16 DKFP) this week, who was the second-most popular player in the $1M Flop Shot at 32.65%, but the TOUR Championship hasn’t started the way many expected. He carded a two-over 72 on Thursday, putting him in a tie for second-to-last place in the small field. He scattered six bogeys and four birdies to all but end his hopes of winning the tournament. Jon Rahm ($13,000; 44.5 DKFP), the chalkiest player at 39.17%, had a pretty nice round of 65 to put him just two shots off the lead in second while Rory McIlroy ($9,300; 23.5 DKFP), the third-most popular player, is tied for 17th at -4 following a 68. — Kenny Ducey

