MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 20

Quite a few playoff contenders have matchups against teams that’ve been out of the hunt for quite a bit. Here’s how to get in on some of those games via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Whether he’s on a pitch count or innings limit, Carlos Rodon hasn’t pitched past the fifth inning since his first start coming out of the All-Star break. Since his IL stint in August, Rodon has made three starts, all topping out at five innings apiece. Given those three starts had a wide range of pitch counts (67, 77 and 86), it stands to reason he’s set to go five so long as things don’t go haywire.

Whether or not a strong five innings from Rodon will translate to a win for Chicago is one thing, but he will make life tough for the Tigers. Detroit hasn’t been good against left-handed pitching all season, and things have only gotten worse for them since the start of September. They rank among the seven worst teams in OPS, ISO, wOBA and wRC+ against lefties this month.

The first half of the Yankees’ six-game homestand did not go as planned, to say the least. Pretty sure no one saw back-to-back blowout losses vs. Cleveland coming after a series-opening win. There’s no way that can happen a third time in a row against a lesser opponent. Especially against a starter who just got hit around for six runs over 3.2 innings last time out.

Alexy didn’t give up a homer in his first two starts, then the Astros got to him for two when he piggybacked for Spencer Howard. Now he’s coming into Yankee Stadium against a lineup that has the third-best home ISO against righties over the past month. Not to mention Monday is Joey Gallo’s first chance to face his old team.

Meanwhile, Nestor Cortes has been dealing for a good while now. Over his last six outings, he’s logged five quality starts. More importantly, he’s held opponents under two runs through the first five innings in four of those games.

Whether or not those starts came against teams mashing left-handed pitchers or not is irrelevant because Texas has one of the easiest lineups for lefties to work through. The Rangers have struggled against left-handers all season, but their numbers post-All Star break are even worse. Over the last month of games, they’re bottom six in OPS, ISO, wOBA and wRC+ against lefties.

Atlanta gained some ground on Philadelphia Sunday, but the Phillies still only trail by two games in the NL West standings. While the Phillies have worked to get there, they’ve also received quite a bit of help from the NL West. The Braves have lost eight games to that division this month, and they face another NL West team Monday night.

Even if the Braves put some runs together vs. Arizona, the Diamondbacks haven’t done much against right-handed pitching — whether you look at it from a season-long perspective or recently. While games at Chase Field tend to go over the total for Monday’s game, 11 of Atlanta’s last 13 games have gone under the game total line. With the Braves expected to be the team to provide the offense in this one, that trend doesn’t bode well for their output.

