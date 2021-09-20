NFL Week 2 MNF Best Bets: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Another wild week of NFL football nearly in the books, but we still have a NFC North showdown on MNF to place some wagers on DraftKings Sportsbook. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

Steep price here, but anything under -200 I think is good value. Goff was a shaky QB in Los Angeles, and that was with Sean McVay really dictating the offense. Goff has eight career interceptions in his career in eight games without McVay as his head coach, including a pick six in his first game with the Lions.

This Detroit offensive line gives up a lot of pressure, and as a double-digit road dog, we should expect the Lions to be slinging it. Goff attempted 57 passes in last week’s home loss to the 49ers, and is in a tougher spot this week. Weather conditions in Green Bay could also be a bit sloppy, helping Goff gift one for the Packers’ secondary.

This plays into the same game script as Goff being pass-heavy. Just look at last week with the Lions falling down big, Goff started consistently checking down to both his backs. While De’Andre Swift played significantly more snaps, Williams still saw 17 total touches and found the end zone. The former Packer was targeted nine times, holding onto eight receptions for 56 yards. You can factor the revenge narrative in here if you want, but at 2.5 receptions with a spread like this, it’s tough to imagine we don’t see both RB peppered with targets again. The better value is on Williams over Swift, particularly with Swift a bit banged up.

These props all tie together. I’m obviously envisioning a Packers win here, and Jones should be a huge piece of it. He was a literal non-factor in Week 1, carrying five times for nine yards, and getting very little work in the passing game. In a 42-21 home victory over the Lions last season, Jones found the end zone three times, racking up 236 yards along the way. Aaron Rodgers will put up numbers in a bounce-back spot here, but it’s a bounce-back spot for this entire offense. I like Jones to find pay dirt against a Detroit run defense that gave up 2 scores last week, and ranked near the bottom of the NFL in 2020.

