NFL Week 3 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 3 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa recap Week 2 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 3, the major injuries and debate the top Week 3 waiver wire pickups at running back and wide receiver.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 3 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR HOU TNF
2 Alvin Kamara NO NE $8,200
3 Dalvin Cook MIN SEA $8,400
4 Nick Chubb CLE CHI $7,600
5 Austin Ekeler LAC KC $7,200
6 Aaron Jones GB SF SNF
7 Derrick Henry TEN IND $8,600
8 Najee Harris PIT CIN $6,600
9 Chris Carson SEA MIN $6,400
10 Joe Mixon CIN PIT $6,300
11 Jonathan Taylor IND TEN $6,700
12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL PHI MNF
13 David Montgomery CHI CLE $6,100
14 Miles Sanders PHI DAL MNF
15 Darrell Henderson LAR TB $5,900
16 D'Andre Swift DET BAL $5,800
17 Javonte Williams DEN NYJ $4,900
18 Eli Mitchell SF GB SNF
19 Ty'Son Williams BAL DET $5,800
20 Melvin Gordon III DEN NYJ $5,500
21 Myles Gaskin MIA LV $5,400
22 Jamaal Williams DET BAL $5,100
23 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC LAC $4,800
24 Devin Singletary BUF WAS $4,900
25 Damien Harris NE NO $5,600
26 Mike Davis ATL NYG $5,100
27 James Robinson JAX ARI $5,700
28 Kareem Hunt CLE CHI $5,600
29 Chase Edmonds ARI JAX $5,700
30 Kenyan Drake LV MIA $5,500
31 Mark Ingram II HOU CAR TNF
32 Latavius Murray BAL DET $5,300
33 Leonard Fournette TB LAR $5,000
34 James Conner ARI JAX $5,000
35 Tony Jones Jr. NO NE $4,000
36 AJ Dillon GB SF SNF
37 Tony Pollard DAL PHI MNF
38 JaMycal Hasty SF GB SNF
39 Carlos Hyde JAX ARI $4,000
40 David Johnson HOU CAR TNF
41 James White NE NO $4,900
42 Tevin Coleman NYJ DEN $4,500
43 Ronald Jones TB LAR $4,800
44 Salvon Ahmed MIA LV $4,100
45 Kenneth Gainwell PHI DAL MNF
46 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL NYG $4,600
47 Damien Williams CHI CLE $4,300
48 Giovani Bernard TB LAR $4,200
49 Malcolm Brown MIA LV $4,400
50 Michael Carter NYJ DEN $4,600
51 Darrel Williams KC LAC $4,700
52 Trey Sermon SF GB SNF
53 Phillip Lindsay HOU CAR TNF
54 Rhamondre Stevenson NE NO $4,000
55 Peyton Barber LV MIA $4,300
56 Alexander Mattison MIN SEA $6,000
57 Zack Moss BUF WAS $4,700
58 Ty Johnson NYJ DEN $4,300
59 Sony Michel LAR TB $4,900
60 Boston Scott PHI DAL MNF
61 Jeremy McNichols TEN IND $4,800
62 Trenton Cannon BAL DET N/A

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

