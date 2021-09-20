NFL Week 3 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa recap Week 2 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 3, the major injuries and debate the top Week 3 waiver wire pickups at running back and wide receiver.

Week 3 — Pickups/Injuries | DK 1st Look | Early Spreads | Waiver Wire

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 3 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Untitled Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR HOU TNF 2 Alvin Kamara NO NE $8,200 3 Dalvin Cook MIN SEA $8,400 4 Nick Chubb CLE CHI $7,600 5 Austin Ekeler LAC KC $7,200 6 Aaron Jones GB SF SNF 7 Derrick Henry TEN IND $8,600 8 Najee Harris PIT CIN $6,600 9 Chris Carson SEA MIN $6,400 10 Joe Mixon CIN PIT $6,300 11 Jonathan Taylor IND TEN $6,700 12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL PHI MNF 13 David Montgomery CHI CLE $6,100 14 Miles Sanders PHI DAL MNF 15 Darrell Henderson LAR TB $5,900 16 D'Andre Swift DET BAL $5,800 17 Javonte Williams DEN NYJ $4,900 18 Eli Mitchell SF GB SNF 19 Ty'Son Williams BAL DET $5,800 20 Melvin Gordon III DEN NYJ $5,500 21 Myles Gaskin MIA LV $5,400 22 Jamaal Williams DET BAL $5,100 23 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC LAC $4,800 24 Devin Singletary BUF WAS $4,900 25 Damien Harris NE NO $5,600 26 Mike Davis ATL NYG $5,100 27 James Robinson JAX ARI $5,700 28 Kareem Hunt CLE CHI $5,600 29 Chase Edmonds ARI JAX $5,700 30 Kenyan Drake LV MIA $5,500 31 Mark Ingram II HOU CAR TNF 32 Latavius Murray BAL DET $5,300 33 Leonard Fournette TB LAR $5,000 34 James Conner ARI JAX $5,000 35 Tony Jones Jr. NO NE $4,000 36 AJ Dillon GB SF SNF 37 Tony Pollard DAL PHI MNF 38 JaMycal Hasty SF GB SNF 39 Carlos Hyde JAX ARI $4,000 40 David Johnson HOU CAR TNF 41 James White NE NO $4,900 42 Tevin Coleman NYJ DEN $4,500 43 Ronald Jones TB LAR $4,800 44 Salvon Ahmed MIA LV $4,100 45 Kenneth Gainwell PHI DAL MNF 46 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL NYG $4,600 47 Damien Williams CHI CLE $4,300 48 Giovani Bernard TB LAR $4,200 49 Malcolm Brown MIA LV $4,400 50 Michael Carter NYJ DEN $4,600 51 Darrel Williams KC LAC $4,700 52 Trey Sermon SF GB SNF 53 Phillip Lindsay HOU CAR TNF 54 Rhamondre Stevenson NE NO $4,000 55 Peyton Barber LV MIA $4,300 56 Alexander Mattison MIN SEA $6,000 57 Zack Moss BUF WAS $4,700 58 Ty Johnson NYJ DEN $4,300 59 Sony Michel LAR TB $4,900 60 Boston Scott PHI DAL MNF 61 Jeremy McNichols TEN IND $4,800 62 Trenton Cannon BAL DET N/A

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

