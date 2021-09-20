 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 3 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 3 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa recap Week 2 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 3, the major injuries and debate the top Week 3 waiver wire pickups at running back and wide receiver.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 3 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Davante Adams GB SF SNF
2 Tyreek Hill KC LAC $8,400
3 Stefon Diggs BUF WAS $7,600
4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI JAX $8,200
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL PHI MNF
6 Keenan Allen LAC KC $6,600
7 Cooper Kupp LAR TB $6,800
8 Amari Cooper DAL PHI MNF
9 Justin Jefferson MIN SEA $7,200
10 DK Metcalf SEA MIN $7,300
11 Calvin Ridley ATL NYG $7,000
12 A.J. Brown TEN IND $6,500
13 Allen Robinson II CHI CLE $6,200
14 DJ Moore CAR HOU TNF
15 Chris Godwin TB LAR $6,100
16 Adam Thielen MIN SEA $6,700
17 Tyler Lockett SEA MIN $7,400
18 Deebo Samuel SF GB SNF
19 Ja'Marr Chase CIN PIT $5,400
20 Antonio Brown TB LAR $5,200
21 Diontae Johnson PIT CIN $6,400
22 Brandin Cooks HOU CAR TNF
23 Tee Higgins CIN PIT $5,100
24 DJ Chark Jr. JAX ARI $5,300
25 Robert Woods LAR TB $5,700
26 Julio Jones TEN IND $6,500
27 Mike Evans TB LAR $6,300
28 Chase Claypool PIT CIN $5,800
29 Mike Williams LAC KC $6,400
30 Tim Patrick DEN NYJ $4,900
31 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX ARI $4,900
32 Corey Davis NYJ DEN $5,000
33 Marquise Brown BAL DET $5,600
34 Robby Anderson CAR HOU TNF
35 Courtland Sutton DEN NYJ $6,000
36 DeVonta Smith PHI DAL MNF
37 Tyler Boyd CIN PIT $4,700
38 Jarvis Landry CLE CHI $5,800
39 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX ARI $4,400
40 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT CIN $6,000
41 Nelson Agholor NE NO $4,600
42 Jakobi Meyers NE NO $5,000
43 Jaylen Waddle MIA LV $4,600
44 DeVante Parker MIA LV $5,400
45 Cole Beasley BUF WAS $4,800
47 Marquez Callaway NO NE $4,100
48 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE HOU $3,000
49 Darnell Mooney CHI CLE $4,300
50 Cedrick Wilson DAL PHI MNF
51 Bryan Edwards LV MIA $3,800
52 K.J. Osborn MIN SEA $3,500
53 Michael Pittman Jr. IND TEN $5,500
54 Rondale Moore ARI JAX $5,000
55 Hunter Renfrow LV MIA $4,000
56 Brandon Aiyuk SF GB SNF
57 Henry Ruggs III LV MIA $5,200
58 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR HOU TNF
59 Christian Kirk ARI JAX $5,400
60 Sammy Watkins BAL DET $5,500
61 KJ Hamler DEN NYJ $3,600
62 Jalen Guyton LAC KC $3,200
63 Mecole Hardman KC LAC $3,900
64 Trent Sherfield SF GB SNF
65 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET BAL $3,300
66 Quintez Cephus DET BAL $3,900
67 Zach Pascal IND TEN $4,800
68 Anthony Miller HOU CAR TNF
69 Danny Amendola HOU CAR TNF
70 Chester Rogers TEN IND $3,000
72 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WAS $4,200
73 Randall Cobb GB SF SNF
74 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB SF SNF
75 Devin Duvernay BAL DET $3,900
76 Russell Gage ATL NYG $4,300
77 Demarcus Robinson KC LAC $4,100
78 Elijah Moore NYJ DEN $3,800
79 Nico Collins HOU CAR TNF
80 Gabriel Davis BUF WAS $3,700
81 Jalen Reagor PHI DAL MNF
82 A.J. Green ARI JAX $4,500
83 Zay Jones LV MIA $3,000
84 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NYG $3,500

