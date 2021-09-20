NFL Week 3 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa recap Week 2 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 3, the major injuries and debate the top Week 3 waiver wire pickups at running back and wide receiver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 3 — Pickups/Injuries | DK 1st Look | Early Spreads | Waiver Wire

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 3 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Untitled Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Davante Adams GB SF SNF 2 Tyreek Hill KC LAC $8,400 3 Stefon Diggs BUF WAS $7,600 4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI JAX $8,200 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL PHI MNF 6 Keenan Allen LAC KC $6,600 7 Cooper Kupp LAR TB $6,800 8 Amari Cooper DAL PHI MNF 9 Justin Jefferson MIN SEA $7,200 10 DK Metcalf SEA MIN $7,300 11 Calvin Ridley ATL NYG $7,000 12 A.J. Brown TEN IND $6,500 13 Allen Robinson II CHI CLE $6,200 14 DJ Moore CAR HOU TNF 15 Chris Godwin TB LAR $6,100 16 Adam Thielen MIN SEA $6,700 17 Tyler Lockett SEA MIN $7,400 18 Deebo Samuel SF GB SNF 19 Ja'Marr Chase CIN PIT $5,400 20 Antonio Brown TB LAR $5,200 21 Diontae Johnson PIT CIN $6,400 22 Brandin Cooks HOU CAR TNF 23 Tee Higgins CIN PIT $5,100 24 DJ Chark Jr. JAX ARI $5,300 25 Robert Woods LAR TB $5,700 26 Julio Jones TEN IND $6,500 27 Mike Evans TB LAR $6,300 28 Chase Claypool PIT CIN $5,800 29 Mike Williams LAC KC $6,400 30 Tim Patrick DEN NYJ $4,900 31 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX ARI $4,900 32 Corey Davis NYJ DEN $5,000 33 Marquise Brown BAL DET $5,600 34 Robby Anderson CAR HOU TNF 35 Courtland Sutton DEN NYJ $6,000 36 DeVonta Smith PHI DAL MNF 37 Tyler Boyd CIN PIT $4,700 38 Jarvis Landry CLE CHI $5,800 39 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX ARI $4,400 40 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT CIN $6,000 41 Nelson Agholor NE NO $4,600 42 Jakobi Meyers NE NO $5,000 43 Jaylen Waddle MIA LV $4,600 44 DeVante Parker MIA LV $5,400 45 Cole Beasley BUF WAS $4,800 47 Marquez Callaway NO NE $4,100 48 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE HOU $3,000 49 Darnell Mooney CHI CLE $4,300 50 Cedrick Wilson DAL PHI MNF 51 Bryan Edwards LV MIA $3,800 52 K.J. Osborn MIN SEA $3,500 53 Michael Pittman Jr. IND TEN $5,500 54 Rondale Moore ARI JAX $5,000 55 Hunter Renfrow LV MIA $4,000 56 Brandon Aiyuk SF GB SNF 57 Henry Ruggs III LV MIA $5,200 58 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR HOU TNF 59 Christian Kirk ARI JAX $5,400 60 Sammy Watkins BAL DET $5,500 61 KJ Hamler DEN NYJ $3,600 62 Jalen Guyton LAC KC $3,200 63 Mecole Hardman KC LAC $3,900 64 Trent Sherfield SF GB SNF 65 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET BAL $3,300 66 Quintez Cephus DET BAL $3,900 67 Zach Pascal IND TEN $4,800 68 Anthony Miller HOU CAR TNF 69 Danny Amendola HOU CAR TNF 70 Chester Rogers TEN IND $3,000 72 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WAS $4,200 73 Randall Cobb GB SF SNF 74 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB SF SNF 75 Devin Duvernay BAL DET $3,900 76 Russell Gage ATL NYG $4,300 77 Demarcus Robinson KC LAC $4,100 78 Elijah Moore NYJ DEN $3,800 79 Nico Collins HOU CAR TNF 80 Gabriel Davis BUF WAS $3,700 81 Jalen Reagor PHI DAL MNF 82 A.J. Green ARI JAX $4,500 83 Zay Jones LV MIA $3,000 84 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NYG $3,500

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions