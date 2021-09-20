NFL Week 3 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa recap Week 2 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 3, the major injuries and debate the top Week 3 waiver wire pickups at running back and wide receiver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 3 — Pickups/Injuries | DK 1st Look | Early Spreads | Waiver Wire

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 3 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Untitled Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Kyler Murray ARI JAX $8,300 2 Patrick Mahomes KC LAC $8,200 3 Josh Allen BUF WAS $7,000 4 Lamar Jackson BAL DET $7,800 5 Dak Prescott DAL PHI MNF 6 Russell Wilson SEA MIN $7,600 7 Justin Herbert LAC KC $6,500 8 Tom Brady TB LAR $6,800 9 Matthew Stafford LAR TB $6,400 10 Jalen Hurts PHI DAL MNF 11 Aaron Rodgers GB SF SNF 12 Jameis Winston NO NE $5,600 13 Ryan Tannehill TEN IND $6,200 14 Joe Burrow CIN PIT $5,500 15 Baker Mayfield CLE CHI $6,000 16 Tyrod Taylor HOU CAR TNF 17 Teddy Bridgewater DEN NYJ $5,800 18 Mac Jones NE NO $5,100 19 Sam Darnold CAR HOU TNF 20 Kirk Cousins MIN SEA $6,300 21 Trevor Lawrence JAX ARI $5,500 22 Ben Roethlisberger PIT CIN $5,700 23 Jared Goff DET BAL $5,200 24 Jimmy Garoppolo SF GB SNF 25 Matt Ryan ATL NYG $5,400 26 Tua Tagovailoa MIA LV $5,300 27 Derek Carr LV MIA $5,900 28 Carson Wentz IND TEN $5,700 29 Zach Wilson NYJ DEN $5,000 30 Andy Dalton CHI CLE $5,200

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions