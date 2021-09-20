NFL Week 3 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa recap Week 2 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 3, the major injuries and debate the top Week 3 waiver wire pickups at running back and wide receiver.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 3 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Untitled Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC LAC $8,200 2 Darren Waller LV MIA $7,400 3 George Kittle SF GB SNF 4 TJ Hockenson DET BAL $5,200 5 Mark Andrews BAL DET $5,000 6 Tyler Higbee LAR TB $4,000 7 Rob Gronkowski TB LAR $5,500 8 Noah Fant DEN NYJ $4,800 9 Kyle Pitts ATL NYG $4,900 10 Dallas Goedert PHI DAL MNF 11 Robert Tonyan GB SF SNF 12 Jonnu Smith NE NO $4,100 13 Dalton Schultz DAL PHI MNF 14 Cole Kmet CHI CLE $3,200 15 Gerald Everett SEA MIN $3,000 16 Tyler Conklin MIN SEA $2,900 17 Austin Hooper CLE CHI $3,600 18 Mike Gesicki MIA LV $3,800 19 Hunter Henry NE NO $3,700 20 Juwan Johnson NO NE $3,300 21 CJ Uzomah CIN PIT $2,700 22 Pharaoh Brown HOU CAR TNF 23 Jared Cook LAC KC $3,900 24 Adam Trautman NO NE $2,900 25 Hayden Hurst ATL NYG $2,800 26 Blake Jarwin DAL PHI MNF 27 James O'Shaughnessy JAX ARI $2,900 28 Anthony Firkser TEN IND $3,100 29 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN NYJ $3,000 30 Tyler Kroft NYJ DEN $2,700 31 Dawson Knox BUF WAS $3,400 32 Will Dissly SEA MIN $2,900 33 Jack Doyle IND TEN $3,400 34 Eric Ebron PIT CIN $3,300 35 Blake Jarwin DAL PHI MNF

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 3 DST Rankings

Untitled Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Patriots NE DST NO $4,100 2 Broncos DEN DST NYJ $4,300 3 Steelers PIT DST CIN $3,900 4 Saints NO DST NE $3,100 5 Buccaneers TB DST LAR $3,700 6 Rams LAR DST TB $3,500 7 49ers SF DST GB SNF 8 Cardinals ARI DST JAX $3,000 9 Packers GB DST SF MNF 10 Browns CLE DST CHI $3,200 11 Bengals CIN DST PIT $2,100 12 Seahawks SEA DST MIN $2,800 13 Bears CHI DST CLE $3,000 14 Vikings MIN DST SEA $2,900 15 Bills BUF DST WAS $3,800

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

