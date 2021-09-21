College Football Best Bets: Week 4 NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Here’s where I’m looking on the Week 4 card for college football.

2-Unit Play on 9/21

We saw the 2.5-point spread come down a little bit here, and now show some value on th Cardinals on the moneyline at this point. FSU is probably the sharp side of this game at home, but at some point we just need to admit that the Seminoles are straight up bad. Yes, getting this game as a near pick’em screams value if you saw it before the season kicked off, but FSU has been a disaster since then.

The Noles had a terrific cover in an emotional primetime home opener against Notre Dame. Since then, not only have we learned the Irish are nothing special this season, but we’ve seen FSU fall on its face twice. Sure, Jacksonville State was a bit of a letdown spot, but the Noles lost outright as a 20-point home favorite! Then we saw a classic “buy low” spot on FSU, with it being bet all the way down to a 4.5-point dog at Wake Forest. The Noles lost by 21 and were never in the game.

Meanwhile, Louisville is off to a pretty solid start to the season. The Cardinals were smashed in the opener on a neutral field, but the 19-point loss to Matt Corral and Ole Miss is looking better by the day. The Rebels are looking very legit in the SEC.

Since then, Louisville took care of business against EKU, and then upset UCF as a touchdown dog. The only red flag I can find here is that this will be the first true road game for the Cards, who played Ole Miss at a neutral site. This team has lost six in a row on the road, but in some tough spots along the way.

We’re getting great value on the much better team here, which I can’t ignore, regardless of where the game is played. Last season ended for the Cards with a 45-21 win over the Wake team that FSU just got smoked by. And when the Noles and Cards met up in 2020, Louisville landed a dominant 48-16 win. I’m not overthinking this one.

