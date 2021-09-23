NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 3

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The underdogs prevailed again in Week 2, covering in nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans winning straight up. The over/under was an even split at 8-8, so there were no leans in any direction.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

The Panthers have been an away favorite once since 2019, and they are 1-0 ATS.

The Panthers are 7-0 ATS in their last seven away games.

The Panthers are 0-6 ATS in their previous six Thursday games.

The Panthers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

The under is 5-0 in the Panthers’ previous five games overall.

The Texans are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 Thursday games.

The Texans are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as an underdog.

The Cardinals are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games overall.

The Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games in Week 3.

The under is 6-0 in the Cardinals’ last six games as a road favorite.

The Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games overall.

The Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games against a team with a winning road record.

The Ravens are 4-0 ATS against a team with a losing record.

The Ravens are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

The Ravens are 8-2 ATS in their previous 10 games overall.

The under is 4-1 in the Ravens’ last five games following a SU win.

The under is 6-2 in the Ravens’ previous eight road games.

The Lions are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games in September.

The over is 8-1 in the Lions’ previous nine games following a straight-up loss.

The over is 6-1 in the Lions’ last seven games following an ATS loss.

The Saints are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a SU loss.

The Saints are 9-4 ATS in their previous 13 games overall.

The under is 5-0 in the Saints’ last five games overall.

The over is 4-0 in the Saints’ previous four games following a SU loss.

Since 2019, the Saints are 4-1 ATS with a MOV of +8.2 and a +11.5 ATS differential as an away underdog.

The Patriots are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a home favorite.

The Patriots are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games as a favorite.

The Patriots are 2-9-1 ATS in their last 12 games following a SU win.

The under is 6-1 in the Patriots’ previous seven home games.

The Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

The Chargers are 1-9-1 ATS in their previous 11 games in Week 3.

The Chargers are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 road games.

The under is 6-2 in the Chargers’ previous eight games overall.

The Chargers are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six meetings in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games in Week 3.

The Chiefs are 2-10 ATS in their previous 12 games as a favorite.

The Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a home favorite.

The Chiefs are 1-5-1 ATS in their previous seven games against the AFC West.

The Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a SU loss.

The over is 5-1 in the Chiefs’ previous six games against the AFC.

The over is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ last five games against the AFC West.

The Washington Football Team is 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Since 2020, the Washington Football Team is 3-1 ATS with a MOV of +2.8 with a rest advantage.

The Washington Football Team is 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

The Washington Football Team is 0-4 ATS in their previous four games in September.

The under is 4-1 in the Washington Football Team’s last five games as an underdog.

The under is 6-2 in the Washington Football Team’s previous eight games overall.

The Bills are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games overall.

The Bills are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games as a favorite.

The under is 4-1 in the Bills' last five games as a favorite.

The under is 4-1 in the Bills’ previous five games as a home favorite.

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a road underdog.

The Bears are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games as an underdog.

The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.

The over is 4-1 in the Bears’ previous five road games.

The Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as favorites.

The Browns are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a home favorite.

The Browns are 1-5 ATS in their previous six home games.

The over is 4-1 in the Browns’ last five games overall.

The Colts are 5-0 ATS in their last five games in Week 3.

The Colts are 5-1 ATS in their previous six road games.

The Colts are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games in the division.

The over is 6-1 in the Colts’ previous seven road games.

The Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

The Titans are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games following a SU win.

The over is 7-0-1 in the Titans’ last eight games following an ATS win.

The over is 8-1 in the Titans’ previous nine against a team with a losing record.

The Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a road underdog.

The Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games.

The Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games against the division.

The Falcons are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in September.

The Giants are 18-7-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

The Giants are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games in Week 3.

The over is 7-0 in the Giants’ previous seven games in Week 3.

The under is 5-0 in the Giants’ last five home games.

The under is 9-1 in the Giants’ previous 10 games overall.

The Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a road underdog.

The Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games.

The Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games following an ATS loss.

The over is 5-2-1 in the Bengals’ last eight games against the AFC North.

The Steelers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games.

The Steelers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

The Steelers are 0-4 ATS in their previous five games as a home favorite.

The under is 6-2-1 in the Steelers’ last nine games as a favorite.

The Dolphins are 6-0 ATS in their last six games following a SU loss.

The Dolphins are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games as a road underdog.

The Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog.

The Dolphins are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS loss.

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a SU win.

The Raiders are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a favorite.

The over is 5-0 in the Raiders’ previous five home games.

The over is 7-1 in the Raiders' last eight against AFC.

The over is 6-1 in the Raiders’ previous seven games overall.

The Jets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine road games.

The Jets are 1-4 ATS in their previous five road games against a team with a winning home record.

The under is 8-1 in the Jets’ last nine games against a team with a winning record.

The under is 5-1 in the Jets’ previous six games overall.

The Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Since 2019, the Broncos are 2-2 ATS as home favorites with a +/- differential of +1.6 points.

The under is 5-2 in the Broncos’ previous seven games as a home favorite.

The under is 7-3 in the Broncos’ last 10 games overall.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS against a team with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six road games against a team with a winning home record.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a SU win.

The over is 4-0 in the Buccaneers’ last four games as a favorite.

The Rams are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games following an ATS loss.

The Rams are 0-7-1 ATS in their previous eight games as a home underdog.

The Rams are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games.

The over is 4-0 in the Rams’ previous four games overall.

The under is 8-1 in the Rams’ last nine home games.

The Seahawks are 5-1 ATS in their last five games in September.

The Seahawks are 1-6 ATS against a team with a losing record.

The Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a road favorite.

The Seahawks are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven road games.

The Seahawks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games in Week 3.

The under is 12-5 in the Seahawks’ previous 17 games as a road favorite.

The under is 7-3 in the Seahawks’ last 10 games as a favorite.

Since 2019, the Seahawks are 4-6-1 ATS as road favorites.

The Vikings are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games overall.

The Vikings are 0-4 ATS in their previous four home games.

The over is 5-0 in the Vikings’ last five games overall.

The over is 8-1 in the Vikings’ previous nine home games.

The Packers are 11-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

The Packers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games against a team with a winning home record.

Since 2019, the Packers are 5-3 ATS as away underdogs with a +3.1 ATS differential.

The over is 4-0 in the Packers’ previous four games as an underdog.

The over is 4-0 in the Packers’ last four games as a road underdog.

The over is 5-0 in the Packers’ previous four games against a team with a winning record.

The over is 5-1 in the Packers’ last six games overall.

The 49ers are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight home games.

The over is 4-0 in the 49ers’ last four games following an ATS win.

The Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

The Eagles are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games.

The under is 4-0 in the Eagles’ previous four Monday games.

The under is 6-2 in the Eagles’ last eight games as an underdog.

The Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games overall.

The Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against the NFC East.

The Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games as a favorite.

The over is 5-1 in the Cowboys’ last six games as a home favorite.

The over is 8-2 in the Cowboys’ previous 10 home games.

The under is 4-1 in the Cowboys’ last five games as a favorite.

