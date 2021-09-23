NFL Week 3 TNF Best Bets: Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

NFL Week 3 gets underway on Thursday with the 2-0 Panthers playing their first game away from home against the Texans — let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

If I’m being honest, I think the only piece of this game I’ll be financially invested in is the Panthers as a teaser leg. For those plays, read my Week 3 NFL Best Bets article, because this is going to be a big teaser week for me, with a lot on the Carolina side of this game. I get Sam Darnold is on a short week in primetime, but this is with a new team and in a very cushy spot.

Below are some props I’d consider sprinkling on if you want some action in the prop market. I’ll just be rooting on the Panthers.

On one hand this is a super low number to obtain, on the other hand we’re backing a player with 10 rushing yards in his career. Hubbard was only involved with a couple targets in Week 1, but at least he got some snaps in a close game against the Jets. In the Week 2 blowout against the Saints, Hubbard had eight carries, but was really unfortunate to gain just 10 yards.

Chuba averaged 5.9 yards per carry in three years at Oklahoma State, nearly reaching 3,500 rushing yards in 33 games. There’s two paths to cashing this ticket. If Hubbard gets eight carries in another blowout, we have to think he’s better against a Houston run defense that ranked last in the NFL last season. There’s also always injury potential at the RB position, which could lead to an expanded role.

Playing into the narrative of Carolina winning big, I don’t hate going for some plus money on that outcome. From a game script perspective, the Chuba prop fits well with this. The Panthers have been a terrific defense so far, and face Davis Mills in his first start.

In 13 games his last two seasons at Stanford, Mills threw 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions. In his last preseason game, Mills completed just 10-of-27 passes with three interceptions. If any QB “sees ghosts” in this game, it’s not going to be Darnold.

