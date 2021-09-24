NFL Picks: Week 3 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 1-2 record with my NFL underdog picks in Week 2 dropped my season record to 4-2. As we look to bounce back in Week 3, there are a few interesting options to consider. Here are three underdogs that could prove to be profitable this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rams are 2-0 to start the season, handling the Bears at home in Week 1 and the Colts on the road in Week 2. They scored at least 27 points in both games with Matthew Stafford looking great for his new squad. He’s shown to have a special rapport with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has already racked up 16 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns. The three touchdowns match his entire total from last season.

The Bucs played both of their first two games at home and were victorious in both contests. They dismantled the Falcons in Week 2, scoring 48 points along the way. Expect the Rams’ defense to put up much more of a fight in this matchup. Also, the Bucs have COVID-19 issues with Antonio Brown having tested positive earlier in the week. While they do have depth at wide receiver, his potential absence is not insignificant. Add in this game being played in Los Angeles and the Rams have the potential to come away victorious.

After an embarrassing loss to the Saints in Week 1, the Packers bounced back in a big way in their matchup against the Lions. They held them scoreless in the second half en route to a 35-17 victory. Aaron Rodgers finished with four touchdown passes and Aaron Jones dominated in both facets of the offense, finishing with 115 total yards and four touchdowns.

The 49ers moved to 2-0 with a 17-11 win over the Eagles last week. However, it was costly. Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), Trey Sermon (concussion) and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) all suffered injuries. Hasty is going to miss multiple games and the statuses of Sermon and Mitchell are still in doubt. If Rodgers and Jones can stay hot, the 49ers might have a difficult time keeping pace offensively.

The Eagles find themselves as underdogs for the third straight week. They won outright against the Falcons in Week 1 before falling to the 49ers last week. Jalen Hurts did perform well on the ground with 82 yards and a touchdown in that contest, but he only completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 190 yards. The young quarterback could have his ups and downs during his first full season as a starter, but his unique rushing ability makes the Eagles’ offense dangerous.

While the Cowboys and Chargers game didn’t live up to the hype in terms of scoring expectations, the Cowboys did at least come away with the win. Both of their first two games have been decided by three points or fewer, while Week 3 will mark their first game at home. The Cowboys’ defense isn’t as fearsome as the 49ers, so Hurts and the Eagles have the potential to put more points on the board in this matchup. With their defense allowing 23 total points through three games, they could make things difficult on Dak Prescott and company.

