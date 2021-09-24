Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 3

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

This game only has a 47.5 total according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but it has sneaky shootout potential. If Jason Garrett has his way, he’d turtle up and watch the molasses flow by. If the Falcons put up points, which I think is well within the range of outcomes, then the Giants will have to open things up.

Jones has attempted 37 and 32 passes in the first two games, so somewhere in the 30s should be expected again. His main target has been Sterling Shepard, who has received nine and 10 targets while catching seven and nine of those respectively for 113 and 94 yards.

Shepard runs 73% of his routes from the slot, which is where Isaiah Oliver defends. According to PFF, Shepard has an offensive grade of 76.3 compared to 60.2 for Oliver.

This is a cheap stack that could be low-owned in a game that could go back and forth. There is the added bonus of the rushing prowess from Jones, who has 15 carries and 122 yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

4. Matt Ryan ($5,400)/Calvin Ridley ($7,000), Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

For Jones and Shepard to reach their ceiling, Ryan and Ridley must do their part. And I think that has a good chance of happening, despite the horrific-looking nature of the Falcons’ offense in the early going.

The Falcons are seventh in passing play percentage at 65.41%. Ryan has attempted 35 and 46 passes. Part of that is due to the 24th-ranked rushing offense according to PFF, but most of it has to do with the 28th-ranked defense.

The Falcons’ defense is dead-last in pass rush and 27th in coverage. Not a good combination. Dean Pees is a respected defensive mind, and he will make this unit better, but it’s going to take time. The Giants' offense should be able to score points in this one.

Ridley has received eight and 10 targets in the first two games. He and Kyle Pitts are the only receivers on the team with over 10 targets on the season. Now Russell Gage is out for Sunday, which condenses the target tree even more.

3. Kirk Cousins ($6,300)/Adam Thielen ($6,700), Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

This game has a total of 55 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with the Buccaneers-Rams game for the most on the slate. Both teams would prefer to lean on the run games, so a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair is well within the range of outcomes. Seattle is seventh in rush defense while the Vikings are 24th. That said, things should eventually open up with Russell Wilson and Cousins exchanging haymakers.

To open the season, Cousins has attempted 49 and 32 passes and thrown for two and three touchdowns. Thielen caught nine of 10 targets for 92 touchdowns and two touchdowns in the first game then caught six of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the second one.

The Week 1 game was against the Bengals, who played a ton of zone. In Week 2, the Vikings faced the Cardinals, who play a ton of man. Thielen is much better against zone defenses while Justin Jefferson torches man coverage. The Seahawks are primarily a zone defense team.

I’ve gone back and forth on this game because both teams have good defenses and the Rams can be run on. In addition, the Rams can generate inside pressure, which has been the Achilles’ heel for Tom Brady in the past. That said, I just think Brady is too good and the offense is humming that I will side the lofty total of 55 points in this game.

Usually, I shy away from pairing Brady with a wide receiver because he spreads the ball out so much but Antonio Brown could miss this game due to COVID-19 protocols. If he misses the game, then Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans would be the primary pass catchers.

According to PFF, Godwin runs 70% of his routes from the slot. Jalen Ramsey covers the slot 55% of the time but I would think that the Rams would want to match Ramsey on Evans due to the physical mismatch he poses. If so, Godwin could see an uptick in targets.

1. Matthew Stafford ($6,400)/Cooper Kupp ($6,800), Robert Woods ($5,700) Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Rams’ passing attack is going to be the most popular one on the slate. And for good reason. It’s very difficult to run against the Buccaneers' defense and their offense is going to score points. In addition, the target tree is so concentrated with the Rams as Kupp has 21 targets on the season and Woods has 13. No other Rams receiver has more than seven.

When these teams met last season, with Jared Goff at the helm, Kupp caught 11 of 13 targets for 145 yards while Woods caught 12 of 15 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. Two years ago, these teams combined for 95 points and Kupp caught nine of 15 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown while Woods caught 13 of 15 targets for 164 yards.

I find it difficult to imagine both Kupp and Woods not getting at least double-digit targets in this one.

I actually prefer a game stack of Brady with Kupp/Woods since I could capture most of the points from the entire game, but if Kupp and Woods are going to eat, who’s feeding them?

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is arikleen) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.