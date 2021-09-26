MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 26

It’s Sunday, and that means we’ve got a jam-packed slate with plenty of games to choose from in the afternoon and so many valuable lines out there that it’s hard to pick just a few. With that said, here are my best MLB bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We saw on Saturday just how dangerous this Angels offense can be, and I think they should still have some runs left over on Sunday.

Los Angeles does rank inside the top half of the league this year in wRC+ to left-handed pitching, and it will have the luxury of facing one of the very worst in the league. Marco Gonzales ranks in the bottom 6% of the league in barrel rate and expected slugging percentage this year, giving up some lasers off the bats of opponents. The ERA indicators would also point out that his 4.14 mark is a bit of a fluke, with an even worse number being expected.

With Shohei Ohtani going against a Mariners team that has struggled to pile on runs this year and which has struck out a lot this month, the Angels should get it done. The underlying numbers peg the Mariners as a very below-average offense which has been fortunate to come away with some wins over the past week. Regression should set in.

It was not surprising to see the Diamondbacks, a team that can handle lefties and sliders, win against Clayton Kershaw. It would, however, be surprising to see them win this matchup with Julio Urias.

Urias has dominated the Diamondbacks over his career, going 6-1 with a 1.77 ERA and striking out 35 in 35 2⁄ 3 innings. He is 3-0 in three starts against them this year with a 1.62 ERA. Simply put, he owns this team.

The Dodgers have also raked against fastballs, ranking fourth in pitch value, and that’s what Humberto Mejia has struggled with. Batters are .500 off of his fastball with two homers and four extra-base hits, and that should be a big issue against a hungry Dodgers team looking to get into the lead out in the NL West.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Yankees were on the outside of the postseason looking in, and now they’ve got a chance to gain possession of first place in the AL Wild Card standings. I believe they’ll get it.

The Yankees rank sixth in wRC+ to left-handed pitching and know Eduardo Rodriguez pretty well, facing him three times and tagging him with a 3.00 ERA. That’s a decent number, but it’s also proof runs can be had against the volatile lefty.

The Red Sox have also fallen victim to the strikeout a lot lately, checking in at nearly 24% over the past two weeks, and Jordan Montgomery has sat down 18 in the last two starts. He should be ready to roll for this one.

