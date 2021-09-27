DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads south to Jackson, Miss., for the Sander Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. The course will play as a par 74, measuring 7,461 yards, and the greens will be Bermuda this week.

STRATEGY

The Sanderson Farms has been on the PGA TOUR rotation since 1994, and past winners like Sebastian Munoz (+4000, $9,300) and Cameron Champ have catapulted their careers with wins here. Last year’s winner, Sergio Garcia (+2000, $10,500), won while putting with his eyes closed, and we’ve seen the winners here gain an average of 1.87 strokes per round with their putters, something golfers will need this week with winning scores around 19-under par over the previous three years.

The distance shouldn’t be an issue this week, and hitting the fairways has been relatively easy, seeing a 15% increase in fairways hit in regulation here over the TOUR average. With TOUR average size greens (6,200 sq. feet) at CC of Jackson, greens in regulation hit rate is 6% higher here than TOUR average, which puts even more emphasis on getting hot with the flat stick on these Bermuda greens.

It’s not all putting this week, as golfers need to be efficient Off-the-Tee. Garcia ranked first last season en route to his victory, Munoz ranked third the year previous and Champ finished second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2019.

We’ve seen six first-time winners at the Sanderson Farms Championship in recent years, so chasing some of the golfers with longer odds and those at a lower price on DraftKings could prove profitable this week. Not one golfer priced above $8,600 was in the top six in DraftKings scoring last season, with the average salary slightly over $7,200. The year prior had a higher average salary in the low $8,000-range; we should embrace the variance in this tournament with how many first-time winners we’ve seen.

Mito Pereira (+2800 to Win, $9,900 on DraftKings)

The young Chilean is playing great golf, finishing in the top 10 in three of his previous four starts on the PGA TOUR. His approach has been rock-solid, gaining an average of 2.6 strokes over his past five tournaments. Equally as impressive is his ability Off-the-Tee, ranking eighth over the previous 24 rounds. His putting will need to improve this week, but his ball-striking should keep him in contention.

Patrick Rodgers (+6000 to Win, $7,600 on DraftKings)

The seven-year TOUR veteran has been flirting with a win for quite some time and has been close a few times with runner-up finishes at the 2015 Wells Fargo, the 2017 John Deere and the 2018 RSM Classic. A recent sixth-place at the Fortinet Championship, which followed a fifth-place at the Barbasol in July, should prove that Rodgers could join the list of first-time winners here. Equally as stout Off-the-Tee as Pereira, Rodgers can use his driver to his advantage this week and rely on his putter more than most in the field, ranking 33rd over the previous 24 rounds and 27th on Bermuda over the same timeframe.

J.T. Poston (+13000 to Win, $6,600 on DraftKings)

One of my favorite punt plays this week is Poston. His recent results haven’t been great, missing three of his previous four cuts, but Poston went toe-to-toe with Seamus Power (+3000, $8,800) back in July and came up short in extra holes at the Barbasol. Just two months removed from his close call, we see Poston’s number skyrocket to what feels like a value this week on both the betting and DFS markets. His ball-striking hasn’t been great over the past few tournaments, but Poston is still one of the better talents in this range and has an incredible record at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing third in 2020 and 11th in 2019.

